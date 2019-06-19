Sweet Sense Inc.: Laetose, Healthier Sugar Naturally Modified From Table Sugar, Unveiled at Harvard Health Summit

Laetose presented as an innovative solution to address the global diabetes and obesity epidemic, meet the targets of the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Results of clinical trials conducted on Laetose, a new sugar product from Sweet Sense Inc. that reduces its negative impact on the body, were recently presented to health ambassadors from around the world at Harvard Medical School's annual Global Health Catalyst Summit. Laetose was developed by Daryl L. Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Biolife Inc., as a safer and affordable alternative to sugar. Global Biolife has joined forces with Quality Candy Company LLC to produce a healthier sweetener that is identical to regular sugar in taste, texture and shelf life.

As a result of this medical advancement in the fight against diabetes and obesity, Mr. Thompson was invited to present at Harvard's annual event that focuses on initiatives to eliminate global health disparities.

Laetose is believed to be the first alternative sweetener that is made mostly from sucrose (standard, granulated table sugar) that is lower in calories and low-glycemic.

Naturally Modified Sugar, Low-Glycemic, Disease-Fighting Benefits

Laetose is believed to be the first alternative sweetener that is made mostly from sucrose (standard, granulated table sugar).

'You can think of Laetose as Sugar 2.0. It is simply more than a low-calorie sugar but rather a solution to sugar itself in that it was specifically formulated to fight disease,' said Thompson. 'We've developed a formula that uses sugar the way nature intended. Laetose tastes and performs exactly like sugar as a food ingredient but it is better accepted by the body.'

Laetose is made by adding a natural compound found in berries (insulin-mimetic) to sucrose.

The patent-pending process transforms sucrose into a sweetener that is lower in calories and low-glycemic.

Diseases like obesity and diabetes are the result of a pro-inflammatory condition driven by the high consumption of sugar.

Laetose was scientifically proven by independent testing to inhibit inflammation caused by sugar.

In the longer term, Laetose is less likely to increase blood sugar levels that can lead to chronic diseases.

'Daryl Thompson is very passionate about global health,' said Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, M.S., Ph.D., Director of Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School. 'He is developing solutions that can benefit people across the globe, not just in the United States.'

Clinical Trials

At the Global Health Catalyst Summit, Mr. Thompson announced the completion of human trials on Laetose conducted at one of the foremost laboratories in the world to measure glycemic index.

Laetose was tested according to the international standard ISO 26642:2010 at an Australian University and showed:

The glycemic index (GI) score of Laetose as 53, as compared to a score of 100 in glucose.

Scientific research has shown that a low GI diet helps maintain a healthy weight (1), improves heart health (2), increases energy while exercising (3) and lowers cholesterol levels (4).

Additional independent testing conducted at Charles River Laboratories shows Laetose halts stimulation of lipopolysaccharide inflammation which leads to Metabolic Endotoxemia, the root of metabolic-driven disease.

Impact on Global Health

Mr. Thompson worked with a number of other health and food industry experts on the development of Laetose, including Dr. Roscoe Moore, D.V.M., Ph.D., D.Sc., former Assistant Surgeon General of the United States and Senior Fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

Dr. Moore serves as a scientific advisor and is particularly interested in how Laetose can make the food supply healthier in developing counties.

'Laetose has great potential to be the solution for the problems sugar is causing around the world,' said Dr. Moore. 'This is an affordable way to make healthier foods that help address health disparities and prevent diabetes for future generations.'

'Less Sugar' Food Labels

Laetose can help meet the targets of the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative (NSSRI), a partnership of more than 100 city and state health departments, associations and health organizations, including the American Heart Association. NSSRI is calling on the food and beverage industry to lower the sugar in their packaged products.

'Laetose tastes 100 percent like sugar, but it's 30 percent less sugar when it comes to calories and glycemic index,' said Thompson. 'We designed Laetose to help food and beverage manufacturers meet the NSSRI targets.'

Ingredients, such as Laetose, that satisfy 30 percent less sugar will be on the radar of manufacturers wishing to label their products 'Less Sugar.'

Ready for Mass Production, Cost-Effective

Global BioLife is partnering with Quality Candy Company LLC to form a joint venture, Sweet Sense Inc., to market Laetose. Sweet Sense refined the invention at its production facility and created a scalable manufacturing process for Laetose.

Because Laetose is modified from regular sugar, it has the potential to be significantly less expensive to produce than many bulk alternative sweeteners.

'Clinical trials are complete, patents have been filed and the product is ready for full-scale production,' said Thompson. 'Sweet Sense is looking to license Laetose to a major company with the ability to introduce Laetose into multiple food products around the world.'

About Sweet Sense Inc.

Sweet Sense Inc. is a joint venture established to refine and develop Laetose, a low-glycemic, low-calorie naturally modified sugar. Sweet Sense Inc. is a partnership of Global BioLife Inc. and Quality Candy Company LLC. Global BioLife Inc. is a subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited. The company is focused on leveraging its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. Quality Candy Company LLC. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hard and soft sugar candies under the brand names King Leo, Gilliam and Better4U.

For more information, visit http://sweetsensesugar.com.

Media Contact:

Russ Rhea, Apron Food PR for Sweet Sense Inc., russ@apronfoodpr.com, 512-970-1254

