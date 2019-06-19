sprite-preloader
AfriAg Global Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, June 19

19 June 2019

AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

Following the Placing for 700 million ordinary shares at 0.1 pence each, there will be 2,761,001,037 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Application will be made for the 700 million Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and it is anticipated that admission will occur on approximately 25 June 2019.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Afriag Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)		+44 (0)20 7440 0640
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Fungai Ndoro		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

© 2019 PR Newswire