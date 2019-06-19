In-store Analytics Market to Reach a Market Size of $3.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global In-store Analytics Market, published by KBV research, The Global In-store Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The retail environment in the store today is more competitive now than it was a few years ago. The growing importance of ecommerce has compelled retail shops to make stronger use of large information and analytics techniques to remain competitive and cater to customers.

The North America market would dominate the Global In-Store Analytics Software Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period. The implementation of in-store analytics solutions is anticipated to be the largest in North America compared to other areas. This is primarily due to the existence of multiple advanced markets, such as Canada and the US, and the growing focus on R&D and technology developments. The US retail industry is one of the biggest with the existence of retail giants. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2018 - 2024).

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global In-Store Analytics Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23.4% during (2018 - 2024). In-store analytics, a sophisticated analytics solution, is helpful for store retailers to assess and analyse their clients' real-time behaviour, examine shop activities, layout efficient campaigns, and prevent retail losses. It can be implemented to retail stores' end-to-end activities to convert their company with better client interactions, more lucrative growth, and distinctive competitive benefits. This allows retailers to obtain in-depth perspectives into retail activities, client behaviour, and efficiency of advertising campaigns. Due to its ability to evaluate huge information volumes flooding the retail sector, in-store analytics has achieved significant business momentum across the world.

The On-Premise market dominated the Global In-Store Analytics Market by Deployment Mode 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9 % during the forecast period. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Mindtree Limited, Inpixon, TDK Corporation, Happiest Minds Technologies, RetailNext Inc., SAP SE, Celect Inc., IBM Corporation, Retail solutions Inc., and Amoobi S.A. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the In-store Analytics market.

Global In-store Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

Deployment, Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting



Managed Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On Premise

Cloud

By Application

Customer Management

Marketing Management

Store Operations Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Merchandising Analysis

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America



Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Mindtree Limited

Inpixon

TDK Corporation

Happiest Minds Technologies

RetailNext Inc.

SAP SE

Celect Inc.

IBM Corporation

Retail solutions Inc.

Amoobi S.A.

