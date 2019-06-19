Early years education, K12, and higher education all offer opportunities for growth

Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain the most appealing education hotspots for expansion

Saudi Arabia is poised for strong growth driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a clear reform agenda and changing parent preferences towards international education

The Middle East continues to be a great opportunity for growth for British education institutions, suppliers and service providers, delegates were told at the recently concluded UK-Middle East Education Summit in London.

Ashwin Assomull, Head of L.E.K. Consulting's Education Practice, presented a comprehensive overview of the Middle East education landscape for summit participants, which included key education stakeholders from the UK as well as government entities from Dubai and Saudi Arabia

According to Assomull, key cities in the Middle East such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remain some of the most attractive markets for UK-based investors and operators.

In the last three years, some 70 schools across various price segments have opened in Dubai alone, which underscores the strong appeal of the emirate's education sector for new investment.

But a bigger window of opportunity lies in the early childhood care and education (ECCE), especially in Dubai where adoption of formal schooling in early years is low compared to international benchmarks, which means "a potential segment that UK education institutions and education suppliers could leverage," continued Assomull.

A leading global consultancy firm, L.E.K.'s research also mentioned key cities in the Middle East such as Doha, Kuwait, Riyadh and Jeddah as some of the hotspots for growth in the international K-12 segment that UK stakeholders can explore as part of their expansion plans.

