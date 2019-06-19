Symphony Talent: SYMPHONY TALENT ACCELERATES EXPERIENCE CLOUD TALENT MARKETING WITH OMNICHANNEL MESSAGING LAUNCH

New York, June 19, 2019, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced the availability of messaging features within its Experience Cloud (XCLOUD) platform to empower brands' conversational engagement with candidates and employees.

Recognizing the need to communicate with talent in the channel of their preference, and that messaging has become the preferred form of consumer communication, the addition of messaging conversational engagement optimizes multiple recruiting channels and further enhances the talent marketing automation suite within Symphony Talent's Experience Cloud.



Recruiters and Hiring Managers are now able to communicate with external and internal candidates in a simple, fast and effective way through a unified interface that tracks all engagements within XCLOUD. The new feature includes SMS mobile messaging, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Slack. Candidates will have the choice to communicate with brands based on the channel they most prefer.



"With low unemployment rates and rising candidate expectations, talent leaders now need to improve the delivery and quality of the candidate experience to more effectively engage candidates," said Roopesh Nair, CEO and President of Symphony Talent. "The addition of the messaging feature in our omnichannel talent marketing approach eliminates disjointed experiences through siloed channels and reaches candidates on their preferred platforms. Our clients are equipped to deliver personalized candidate experiences across digital and offline channels to build and nurture relationships faster to produce higher engagement and increase conversions."



Symphony Talent's Experience Cloud leverages AI and machine learning technology to enable brands to market to the right talent at the right time and by the means they prefer. Additional omnichannel marketing automation features within Experience Cloud include: Automated Job Alerts, Email Marketing, Chatbot and Messenger Apps and Candidate Journey Management. Symphony Talent's omnichannel solution also includes career websites, offline hiring events, campus events, microsites, digital media (via media optimization platform), and digital billboards.



"Personalization is no longer optional for brands, it's crucial," noted Nair. "The features we have added to our Experience Cloud suite continue to optimize and deliver contextually personalized experiences to help brands reach today's digitally-native candidates and employees on their preferred communication channels."



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCLOUD) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili's, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Mars, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding, employer reputation and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



