Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Graduates to OTCQX

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ('Duos' or the 'Company') (OTCQX: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, has officially joined the OTCQX exchange. In a press release announced earlier today, OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, welcomed Duos and announced that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market (the 'OTCQX'), an upgrade from OTCQB Venture Market, where the company has been trading since early 2015.

Effective today, Duos Technologies Group now trades on the OTCQX under the symbol 'DUOT.' Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

'Congratulations to Duos Technologies Group on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market,' said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. 'OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial companies with a transparent, cost-effective market that enables them to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Duos and its shareholders.'

'Joining the OTCQX Market is the result of years of hard work and dedication from the many loyal and talented employees at Duos, who have collectively built this Company into the position of strength we occupy today,' said Gianni Arcaini, Duos Chairman and CEO. 'Going forward, we will continue to focus on executing our long-term growth strategy, which has propelled us to this elevated status. In turn, we're looking forward to generating even greater interest in our company from the broader investment community.'

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

