According to Technavio Research Report "Medical Devices Market by product (therapeutic and surgical devices, patient monitoring, diagnostics and medical imaging devices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) is witnessed to grow USD 119.98 billion, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period."

Global medical devices market: Increasing market penetration in emerging countries

The medical device market has been growing rapidly in emerging countries. By 2022, more than 30% of the global healthcare expenditure is expected to arise from emerging economies. The medical devices market in emerging economies offers opportunities due to significantly high operating margins across the various industry sub sectors. This is primarily due to the large, growing, and increasingly wealthy middle class willing to pay for high-quality medical services that governments have not managed to deliver in the past.

Moreover, medical device companies in emerging markets leverage the low manufacturing and labor costs and generate significant profit margins for investors. In addition, unlike developed economies that are governed by strong government and payor actions in terms of competitive pricing and regulation, emerging markets are fairly benign for healthcare companies. Several emerging economies have an increasing geriatric population and are also struggling with an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which will lead to an increase in the demand for medical devices.

"Apart from increasing market penetration in emerging countries, the increasing initiatives and awareness by public and private organizations, technological advances and new product launches, along with strategic M&As, will boost the growth of the global medical devices market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Few Major Players for the Medical Devices Market are:

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Segmentation analysis Medical Devices Market

This market research report segments the global medical devices market by product (therapeutic and surgical devices, patient monitoring, diagnostics and medical imaging devices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 49%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

Increasing prevalence of diseases

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of diseases. The global prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, neurological, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases, is increasing significantly. The prevalence of these chronic diseases increases significantly with age. Globally, the aging population is also growing rapidly due to an increase in the average life expectancy. In 2017, approximately 650 million people around the world were aged 65 and above, and the number is expected to increase to around 810 million by 2025. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases will drive the global medical devices market growth.

