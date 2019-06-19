iNewswire: Outback Steakhouse(R) Selects Response Labs to Bolster Brand & Loyalty Marketing Programs

Response Labs will focus on driving engagement and activation of Outback Steakhouse customer-targeted brand and loyalty marketing via digital channels and data intelligence

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Response Labs Inc, a digital CRM marketing agency, announced today that Outback Steakhouse has selected them to bolster the casual dining restaurant's customer-targeted brand and loyalty marketing programs. The primary role for Response Labs is to develop new initiatives within the email channel leveraging data intelligence, segmentation, strategy, creative messaging, and promotions. As new initiatives are deployed, Response Labs will continue to optimize program communications with regular monitoring, insight, and testing.

"We are excited to bring on Response Labs to collaborate with our talented team to propel our digital customer-targeted marketing programs to best-in-class in casual dining," said Danielle Vona, Chief Marketing Officer of Outback Steakhouse. "The expertise Response Labs has combining data, marketing and technology to impact the bottom line is why we chose to work with them."

Steak and lobster at Outback Steakhouse

Founded in January 2014, Response Labs builds its success through experience in digital CRM and loyalty marketing solutions with brands and businesses both large and small. By taking a holistic approach to solving digital marketing problems, the level of service, leadership and intelligence Response Labs has been able to provide has strengthened their ability to become an extension of their clients' marketing departments.

"It goes without saying that working with a brand as iconic as Outback Steakhouse is a thrill for our company," said Dan Dawes, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Response Labs. "We cannot wait to work with the entire Outback team to collectively put in place a set of programs that drive key growth objectives."

From their restaurants' authentic Australian feel to paving the way in ecommerce for delivery and curb-side pickup, Outback Steakhouse is a pioneer in casual dining customer experience. Carrying that unique and groundbreaking experience across digital marketing channels to enrich their customer relationships is at the center of this new partnership with Response Labs.

About Response Labs Inc

Response Labs is a digital CRM marketing agency that helps brands forge more meaningful relationships with customers through digital marketing and data intelligence, striving to: Make Every Message Matter. Response Labs brings expertise in digital marketing strategy for CRM and loyalty programs through audience segmentation, data intelligence, email, SMS and push marketing, platform integration and management, website and application development, lead generation and nurturing, and voice. Response Labs has offices in Baltimore, Maryland and Seattle, Washington. For more information visit https://www.responselabs.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/responselabs.

About Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse starts fresh every day to create the flavors that our customers crave. Best known for grilled steaks, chicken and seafood, Outback also offers a wide variety of crisp salads and freshly made soups and sides. New creations and grilled classics are made from scratch daily using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or http://www.facebook.com/outback.

Contact:

Andy Locke

VP, Managing Director

Response Labs

alocke@responselabs.com

410-963-4015

SOURCE: Response Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549210/Outback-SteakhouseR-Selects-Response-Labs-to-Bolster-Brand-Loyalty-Marketing-Programs