Zenoss Continues Expansion in Middle East With VAD Technologies Partnership

Complete IT Observability Delivered Through Distribution Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced a strategic expansion in the Middle East through a key partnership with VAD Technologies , an established value-added distributor headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"The Middle East is a rapidly growing market for us," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "VAD's expertise in the market will enable Zenoss to continue providing world-class, tailored solutions that help our enterprise customers monitor and optimize all application performance in their complex and dynamic IT environments."

"We are excited to partner with a leader in eliminating risk and increasing efficiency through software-defined IT operations," said Mario M. Veljovic, general manager at VAD Technologies. "We've selected Zenoss because their world-class technology and people ensure our resellers can offer the best service assurance strategies to their customers as they undergo digital transformation."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud is powered by the Google Cloud Platform , leveraging the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data. This enables IT Ops teams to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

About VAD Technologies

VAD Technologies is an established IT and Technology value added distributor, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Catering to Enterprise and SME markets through a strong channel footprint across Middle East and North Africa. Delivering world-class technology products and solutions that transform the IT landscape and provide the best Return of Invest (ROI) and lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for its Customers. The Company continuously develops its high-performance enterprise solutions portfolio with special focus on hyper-converged Infrastructures, Enterprise Storage Systems, IT Infrastructure, Physical Security and Cybersecurity. Supporting their Partners with Sales & Marketing, as well as Professional Services, such as Consulting, Training, Deployment and Technical Support, forms a key part of its Go-To-Market Strategy and Vision for the Region. Learn more about VAD at www.vad.ae

