RRMine.com Subverting Conventional Bitcoin Mining: to Facilitate Mining Bitcoin for Everyone

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / RRMine.com as a brand new B-FinTech distributed cloud hashrate sharing platform, it sets up an antenna all over the world with the concept of creating a safe environment for BTC miners.

Bitcoin, the key to cryptocurrency world, has gradually caught more attention and recognition. Regular accessing to Bitcoin generally has two ways, buying coins and mining. While regarding the risk of buying Bitcoin, Bitcoin mining become a popular alternative.

However, conventional model of 'purchasing miners and hosting' requires highly configured hardware and professional maintenance, which is costly. Although 'cloud mining' solved the high initial input issue for individuals, it still encounters the concern of security and asset liquidity.

RRMine.com a next-generation type of Bitcoin mining

Luckily, as a brand new B-FinTech distributed cloud hashrate sharing platform, RRMine.com brings out its innovative pattern of 'hashrate tokenized mining'.

Based on cloud mining, but far more than that. With hashrate tokenized mining model, besides gaining revenue of cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) through mining, it also digitalized its own assets and solves the liquidity of hashrate assets in the secondary market, facilitating users to obtain higher returns with minimal input. RRMine.com undertakes all cost and risk for miners, no need to worry about Bitcoin massive costs, including mining rigs, energy bill and other operating expense etc., miners at RRMine.com will get net Bitcoin earnings, even more earnings from mining both BTC and BHP, through various methods to diversity miners income.

Four edges make RRMine.com outstanding from the crowd

RRMine.com is competitive among mass mining. First, distributed hashrate pool guarantees transparent and decentralized reliable hashrate. Second, shared autonomous operation creates a win-win ecological community. Third, Ultimately gathers a large amount of users' hashrate to form super hashrate through breaking users investment barriers. Last but not least, operated and managed by professional doctoral team and with high technical service, ensures synchronize real-time data updates with users.

So far, with over 50,000 miners, RRMine.com has become an entrance for ordinary people to access from traditional investment domain to digital asset domain.

Why RRMine.com can realize high yields for miners?

So far, there are 17 modernized mining farms spreading over China, the United States, and other places. Specifically, RRMine.com possess the essential mining power on its own, ELECTRICITY, now it is capable of supplying over 10 billion kw/h per year. With more than 100,000 mining machines provide nearly 1.1 million Th/s from global distributed hashrate nodes. Currently, RRMine.com owned hashrate accounts for 2.8% of the whole BTC network hashrate, while it's still soaring sharply.

Noticeably, with the full support of Lijiang City Government in Yunnan Province, China, the world's largest BTC mining farm was launched with the 600,000 square meters and power supply of 2,800,000 MW. The amount of machines installed after Phase 1 is 350,000 units. This super hashrate center is expected to take more than 10% proportion of Bitcoin entire network hashrate in the near future.

Hashrate Tokenized Mining Model of RRMine.com combines security and high returns, completely overturning the conventional mining and lowering the threshold for getting Bitcoin. Its emergence triggered BTC mining industry innovation, and made a great stir in the field. RRMine.com is truly practicing its mission: empowering everyone to own Bitcoin easily.

