Pantaflix's content production business continues to do well, although FY18 earnings were impacted by timing issues, with revenues slipping into FY19 and costs already incurred. The content pipeline is strong, including a first series for Netflix. Longer-term growth should come from expanding the Pantaflix platform from transactional video-on-demand (TVoD) to subscription and advertising-supported models (SVoD and AVoD). It should also open up white-label and commercial B2B2C opportunities.

