Kudelski Security Expands Advisory Services

with Addition of Seasoned Security Leaders

Strategic new hires will serve as local resource to CISOs, helping to improve security strategies, programs, tactics and share best practices among CISO community

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, June 19, 2019 - Kudelski Security (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/), the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the expansion of its Advisory Services with the addition of a team of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) providing clients with localized resources in key markets in the United States and Europe.

Kudelski Security is investing in key markets to meet a growing demand for its offerings and capabilities around strategy and governance, risk, threat and vulnerability management as well as incident response. By bringing talent and experience closer to its clients, the company is providing security leaders a localized resource to improve security strategies, evaluate programs and tactics, and provide peer-to-peer counsel to address major security challenges companies face on a day-to-day basis.

As part of the expansion, the company has made several strategic hires, most recently appointing Jill Allison and Wayne Reynolds as Advisory CISOs overseeing client engagement in the North Central and South Central regions of the United States, respectively. Reynolds and Allison join Jason Hicks, Kudelski Security's Advisory CISO for the Western U.S., John Hellickson, former CISO of First Data - who leads Advisory services in the U.S., and Martin Dion, who was recently promoted to Global CISO for Kudelski Security and who leads all services in Europe.

"The role of the CISO has changed dramatically in recent years," said Rich Fennessy, CEO of Kudelski Security. "Security leaders now need to clearly align program objectives to business goals and demonstrate improved cost efficiencies, all while handling increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and attacks."

Fennessy continued, "Adding seasoned security leaders to our regional leadership teams enables us to work more closely with clients, engaging with them on a daily basis to address new and complex challenges associated with their expanded responsibilities. Our expanded Advisory Services coupled with Kudelski Security's Secure Blueprint and Strategy as a Service offerings provide clients with the support needed to handle today's rapidly shifting security initiatives, goals and responsibilities."

Kudelski Security's advisory CISOs are also working to foster greater collaboration in the security community by bringing together both clients and other cybersecurity leaders through a series of local CISO consortiums and cybersecurity summits (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/about-us/events) to discuss today's most pressing security challenges and share best practices and strategies. A recent program in Minneapolis explored the complexity of securing networks of distributed sensors and operational technologies (OT) so prevalent in manufacturing, energy, and oil and gas sectors. Similar programs held across Switzerland have enabled security and technology leaders to discuss topics such as security program strategy, cloud adoption and the impact of emerging technologies.

In addition to its Advisory Services team, Kudelski Security's Client Advisory Council (CAC) provides company leaders insight into critical security challenges ranging from issues facing large enterprises to review and analysis of product and service innovations in development. For example, the company recently released a CAC report, "Facilitating Cyber Board Communications (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/about-us/news/cybersecurity-leaders-collaborate-answer-most-challenging-questions-asked-board)", which provided guidance on how CISOs can better communicate security programs and initiatives to their C-suite counterparts and boards. Furthermore, Kudelski Security's cyber business management platform, Secure Blueprint (https://www.secure-blueprint.com/?__hstc=150683881.755c8545b2c5ff601bcb6b6457065611.1515782218185.1529612817991.1529615665443.48&__hssc=150683881.1.1529615665443&__hsfp=2605101573), was designed based on CAC feedback to help CISOs build robust and business-aligned security programs to keep up with the changing threat landscape.

To learn more about Kudelski Security's Advisory Services, visit https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/advisory (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/advisory).

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including advisory, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/).

