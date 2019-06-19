Meetpositives.com: MeetPositives Launches At Home STD Test Kit

OAK LAWN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / MeetPositives, a dating site for people living with STDs such as herpes or HIV, is pleased to announce the launch of their At Home STD Test Kits. The test kits are meant to give users the ability to test themselves for certain STDs, and thus determine their STD status in the privacy and comfort of their own home.

According to the CDC, there are 2 million new STD cases every year, and most infected people are unaware of their status, given that many STDs do not show any severe symptoms for quite a long while. This makes getting tested regularly an absolute necessity. Using an STD home test kit provides a way for people to test themselves for a variety of STDs without any of the stigma or embarrassment the process usually entails.

There are a number of test kits available that can collectively test for a variety of infections. The HPV home test is made to detect the human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted virus that can lead to chronic infections and warts. Some strains of the virus can even, if not treated on time, cause cancer. An HPV home test kit will help users detect the virus early and thus avoid the severe complications the virus is known to cause.

Hepatitis C is another disease that can be detected using one of the company's new specialized home test kits. It is spread through bodily fluid exchange and it affects the liver. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver cancer, and can exist in the human body for years without showing any symptoms, which makes it very hard to treat. A home test kit can help one detect the virus earlier, thus enabling them to manage it better.

Perhaps the most well-known sexually transmitted infection is the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, a viral infection that targets the immune system in humans and leaves the body with a compromised immune system that is prone to contracting opportunistic infections. A person that is infected with HIV cannot fight off infections without medication, as they would normally be able to. Despite having no cure, the disease can be managed to the point of being undetectable, and there are a number of ways of decreasing the likelihood of infecting one's partner or getting infected. The virus has no symptoms in its early stages, which means it can only be detected through active testing. Notably, the earlier it is detected, the easier it is to manage the infection. Using an HIV home test kit can help one detect the virus early and begin treatment immediately.

Chlamydia and Gonorrhea are bacterial infections that can cause a number of serious health problems if left untreated. They are spread sexually and often do not show symptoms early on, which is why getting tested is an absolute necessity. As with the other diseases mentioned here, the company supplies test kits that are capable of testing a user's infection status.

MeetPositives also offers home test kits for trichomoniasis and syphilis. Trichomoniasis is a parasitic infection that rarely shows any symptoms, with only 30% of people showing any signs of the infection, and it is important for those who are at high risk of getting infected to get tested regularly. Syphilis causes fever, rashes, and sores, and can be particularly dangerous to pregnant women and their unborn children. Those who suspect that they were exposed to syphilis are advised to get tested as soon as possible, and they can now perform the tests themselves at home.

The last of the test kits offered by MeetPositives is the Herpes home test. Herpes is a viral infection caused by two main strains of herpes: herpes simplex virus 1 and herpes simplex virus 2. The infection is usually referred to as either oral or genital herpes, depending on the body part affected. The main symptoms are a sore on the lips, mouth, genital area, or anus and the infection is incurable. Treatment can reduce the annoying symptoms of the infection, however, and a home test kit can help determine whether or not one is infected with the virus.

The only way to know if one has an STD or not is to get tested, and knowing this gives one the option to either treat the infection in its early stages or take preventative measures to avoid contracting the disease entirely. At home STD test kits make getting tested a relatively simple process and eliminate the sense of shame one might feel when visiting a clinic.

