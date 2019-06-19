Capgemini SE: Capgemini accelerates in the global airline industry by becoming one of the first business partners of the Skywise digital platform



Capgemini accelerates in the global airline industry by becoming one of the first business partners of the Skywise digital platform

Paris, June 19, 2019 - Capgemini today signed the "Skywise Partners" Program Agreement with Airbus, to develop and propose the Skywise platform's data services to airlines. With more than 80 airlines around the world already connected to Skywise, this new agreement forms part of the digital transformation of the aviation sector as a whole, including its entire ecosystem. Signed for a duration of 18 months, this global partnership is the culmination of more than two years of close collaboration between Airbus and Capgemini around the development of the data platform and its solutions.

As an Airbus data and digital transformation partner, Capgemini has been present in the development of the Skywise platform since its inception.

To ensure the technical and commercial deployment of the services and solutions associated to the platform, Capgemini now has 300 experts trained on Skywise operating around the world1. These include digital transformation consultants, air and aeronautics specialists, developers, data scientists, and User Experience (UX) design specialists, all of whom will contribute to the development of this partnership, its business and technological footprint in the air transport and aeronautics sector.

The Skywise platform is based on a data lake2, hosted in the cloud, that allows airlines and other aeronautics players to store, manage and analyze their data and that of their ecosystem more efficiently. Offering visualization, alert management, predictive and machine learning capabilities, Skywise makes it possible to manage a fleet of aircraft over its entire lifespan, integrating all of its operations and maintenance. One of the tangible benefits of the platform is to maximize the availability of a fleet of aircraft, increasing the operational and economic performance of the airline.

For Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO of the Capgemini Group: "This agreement reflects our ambition to become the key partner for strategic programs of global players who are themselves leaders in their industry. Our customers are facing considerable challenges to continue to grow in the new digital economy. Airbus has understood this well and wants to install a market standard for data platforms in the aviation world. Capgemini is fully in line with this approach, bringing its involvement and worldwide presence in this sector as well as its technological expertise in digital integration and transformation."

For Marc Fontaine, Digital Transformation Officer, Airbus: "We are delighted by this acceleration of the Skywise platform through the establishment of an ecosystem of certified developers. Capgemini has been with us since the very beginning and we welcome this new phase of collaboration."

1 LATAM, APAC, North America, EMEA

2 A data lake is a large repository for data storage

