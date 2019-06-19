GulfSlope Energy, Inc.: Gulfslope Energy, Inc. Announces Execution of a Drilling Rig Contract

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: GSPE) (the "Company") today announced the execution of a drilling services contract with ENSCO Offshore Company LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ensco Rowan, a public limited company, to secure and utilize the E-102 jackup rig for the Company's 2019 Gulf of Mexico drilling program. GulfSlope anticipates spudding a well before year-end in the Vermilion Area, South Addition Block 375 (Corvette prospect). The Exploration Plan for this block was approved March 15, 2019, with an amended plan currently under review with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The E-102 is a high specification Keppel FELS, Enhanced, MOD V "A" Class, Harsh Environment jackup rig that can drill to 30,000 feet. The rig is currently working in the Gulf of Mexico.

About Ensco Rowan plc

Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, EnscoRowan has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, EnscoRowan was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Ensco Rowan plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit www.enscorowan.com.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico. To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com.

