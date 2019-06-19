Business Reporter: The Impact of Design on Sustainability

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Method has modernised recycling and waste for the modern space, by injecting colour, fun and accessibility into organisational recycling; helping to tackle the mammoth goal of preserving our planet.

Hailing from a background of design, Method's co-founders Steven and India Korner believed well-designed bins could make a difference, and they have. Many organisations have seen their recycling rates increase exponentially through the introduction of Method Recycling's bins, highlighting the importance of design in changing the behaviour of individuals in the workplace.

Furthermore, these vibrantly colour-coded bins have proven to be sustainable as well as visually appealing. Made from fully recyclable polypropylene, at least 50 percent of the black components are made from recycled materials, and they are looking to increase this to 100% when the supply and infrastructure are ratified.

The innovative system is flexible and adapts to the unique needs of any open plan space. The designer bins can be found in leading facilities around the world including The Office Groups modern co-working spaces, renowned British architecture firm Foster + Partners headquarters, the historical Sydney Cricket Ground, Qantas, Auckland Airport and many more.

More than just a bin, Method Recycling's innovative recycling solution becomes a visible statement of your commitment to sustainability, while improving your bottom line.

To learn more about the impact of design on sustainability, read the full article on Business Reporter.

