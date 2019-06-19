National Land Partners: Pre-Construction Land for Sale in Texas Offered at Majestic Hills Community

BLANCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / National Land Partners is pleased to announce their upcoming pre-construction land sale, which will take place on Saturday, June 22nd for the Majestic Hills community, in Blanco, Texas.

National Land Partners invites all those interested in beginning their construction projects within the Blanco, Texas community to attend the company's upcoming land sale. They will be selling homesites ranging in scale from 5-10 acres, all of which possess a spectacular, panoramic, and long-range Hill Country views. Price Keever, Manager of the Majestic Hills sales office, says, "This is the perfect location for those seeking an escape from the cluttered atmosphere of the city. While it's nice to be in the middle of an ever-changing urban landscape, the noises and the overall ambiance can be overwhelming. Here, you can find a place where you'll rarely be disturbed, but you'll still be close enough to visit the city, only a short drive away. These properties are a unique opportunity to experience the tranquility that the new community has to offer, without making any compromises in comparison to a city's conveniences."

The company asserts that prices will be offered with pre-construction savings during the upcoming sale, making it the best opportunity for hopeful landowners, even if they do not necessarily have any plans to build in the near future. "Properties like these are very rare in the area. We are just five minutes away from Blanco, Texas - 'The Heart & Hub of the Hill Country,' nestled between Austin and San Antonio-and it's an easy 45-minute drive to both cities! It is truly a perfect location to settle in. If you live here, you won't have to worry about not being able to relax in your own backyard again.

The Majestic Hills community has a gated entrance, with paved and private roads, underground utilities, and internet connectivity. All of this is delivered without damaging the "Nature-like" ambiance of the area, with pristine pastureland and gorgeous trees, and even creeks and ponds. For a couple that is planning to start a family, or is expecting a child, the possibilities in this community are infinite, as they will be able to grow up and make invaluable memories in a beautiful place that they can truly call home.

There are also amenities for sports enthusiasts. "What would you say if you were able to go out for a walk and play some basketball with your neighbors at the local court, all within a ten-minute walk from your home?" says Keever. "This is possible in this community, as we have built these commodities with these activities in mind, seeking to offer a unique experience that has been lost in the cities. You'll no longer have to get in your car and drive to reach a court-and you could even take your children with you for some quality family time."

Majestic Hills is offering no obligation, private tours of their properties. The tours are guided by their dedicated staff, who will assist prospective buyers, helping them envision where their dream house could be built. The company explains that they also have an excellent land financing plan, offering low down payments, along with a dedicated team that is always available to respond to buyers' inquiries. "Being experts in this matter, our team is qualified to deal with the different problems that often arise when completing these processes. We'll take care of everything, allowing our clients to relax and leave the process in the capable hands of our staff. We're here to help you find that perfect piece of paradise you've been looking for. We invite our clients to contact our sales team to get started."

For more information regarding the upcoming land for sale opportunity, you may contact Price Keever of Majestic Hills at 1-800-511-2430. You may also visit Majestic Hills' website at MajesticHillsTX.com for further details regarding the services and activities available.

