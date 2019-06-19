The "Austria Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents key aspects of the Austrian telecom and ICT markets, including statistical data on the country, the fixed network services sector and telecom infrastructure. It presents an overview of recent regulatory developments, including broadband access and carrier preselection. The major fixed network operators are also profiled, together with the most recent performance data and an analysis on market strategies.

Austria's telecom market is dominated by the incumbent Telekom Austria and by Magenta Telekom, the operator formed in May 2019 by the merger of T-Mobile Austria and the principal cableco UPC Austria. There is effective competitive pressure in both the fixed-line broadband and mobile sectors. In common with operators elsewhere in Europe, those in Austria are focussed on the provision of bundled services as a measure to attract and retain customers, which was the basis for T-Mobile Austria's acquisition of UPC Austria, which was approved by competition authorities in July 2018 on the basis that their service offerings were complementary.

Key Developments

Telekom Austria sets up A1 Digital International subsidiary focussed on digital businesses and technologies;

Mobile sector revenue accounting for two-thirds of total telecom revenue;

KPN and Telekom Austria create joint wholesale fibre network;

Telekom Austria launches 100Gb/s network across the CEE region, switches domestic fixed-line traffic to VoIP;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2019, recent market developments.

Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authorities

3.3 Privatisation of Telekom Austria

3.4 Interconnect

3.5 Access

3.6 Number Portability (NP)

3.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telekom Austria

4.3 Tele2

4.4 tele.ring

4.5 Magenta Telekom

4.6 eTel Austria

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 Next Generation Network (NGN)

5.3 Structural separation

5.4 International infrastructure

5.5 Smart infrastructure

5.6 Wholesaling

