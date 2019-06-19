The "United Kingdom Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the overall UK broadband market, covering broadband technologies and including the latest statistics, an update on recent commercial initiatives, an assessment of Next Generation Access, and subscriber forecasts.

The UK's broadband market enjoys excellent cross-platform competition. DSL infrastructure is comprehensively available, while the main cable operator Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, aims to increase its footprint to cover about two-thirds of premises by the end of 2019. Virgin Media has also entered the fibre market, aiming to provide FttP to about one million customers while most of the remainder will be serviced with DOCSIS3.1.

The DSL network has been upgraded during the last few years with VDSL and G.fast technologies, the latter mainly deployed by British Telecom as part of its multi-technology mix to provide ultra-fast broadband services to some ten million premises by 2020. Vodafone is also partnering with CityFibre to deliver an extensive 1Gb/s service to about five million premises by 2025.

For its part, the government has committed to invest over 1 billion in broadband infrastructure through new investment funds, including 400 million in rolling out FttP services. With super-fast broadband available to about 95% of premises by late 2018, the focus in coming years will be to develop the economic conditions to ensure that the target of a fully fibred UK by 2033 can be met.

Key Developments

Government to invest 1 billion of fibre infrastructure and 5G technologies, launches 400 million investment aimed at connecting up to two million premises with a 1Gb/s FttP service by 2020;

Hyperoptic to deliver FttP to Brent borough;

Government publishes its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review;

USO to guarantee minimum 10Mb/s service by 2020;

O2 trials Li-Fi technology;

Openreach to commercialise Dark Fibre Access product;

CityFibre partners with Vodafone to extend fibre;

BT developing G.fast technology;

Hyperoptic to extend fibre broadband to two million people across 50 cities;

BT launches Fibre-on-Demand product, trials 10Gb/s service using XGPON technology;

Report update includes the regulators market updates to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Virgin Media

BT

KCom

Orange

Carphone Warehouse

Sky

O2

Topics Covered

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

1.4 Government support

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 G.fast

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 BT

4.2 Virgin Media/Fujitsu

4.3 Other developments

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

6 Digital Media

6.1 Video-streaming

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uyncm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005652/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband