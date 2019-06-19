Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe Primary Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa to Present VenoValve Report at the Venous Summit at the C3 Global Conference

VenoValve Presentation on June 23, 2019 in Orlando, Florida

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI, HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced today that Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, HJLI's Primary Investigator for its first-in-human VenoValve study in Bogota, Colombia, will report on initial VenoValve data at the 2019 Venous Summit at the 15th annual C3 Global Conference on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the Hilton Bonnet Creek, in Orlando, Florida.

The C3 Conference draws over one thousand attendees and has been specifically designed for physicians who specialize in interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, and interventional radiology, as well as fellows, residents, and other healthcare professionals interested in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The Venous Summit is a two (2) day course within the C3 Conference focusing on venous disease starting from Superficial Venous Disease, Pulmonary Embolism Treatment, DVT, Venous CTO & New Venous Stents.

Dr. Marc H. Glickman, Hancock Jaffe's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer stated, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to introduce the VenoValve and present our initial VenoValve data to attendees of the C3 conference. The VenoValve is generating world-wide interest and the more clinicians that hear about our success, the better the prospects for the commercial success of the product."

Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, the Primary Investigator for the VenoValve first-in-human trial stated, "We are receiving inquiries from all over the world to talk about the VenoValve as word of our early success is spreading throughout the vascular community. We will continue to present at select conferences and will seek to publish our data at the appropriate time."

The VenoValve is a bioprosthetic replacement for damaged native valves in the deep veins of the leg. Hancock Jaffe recently announced very positive initial data from its first-in-human, VenoValve study in Bogota, Colombia. Four out of the first five VenoValve recipients have experienced significant reductions in reflux, the main cause of severe chronic venous insufficiency ("CVI") of the deep vein system. Deep venous CVI afflicts approximately 2.6 million people in the U.S. and there are currently no FDA approved treatments for the disease. Hancock Jaffe's second lead product, the CoreoGraft, is a bioprosthetic graft for heart bypass surgeries, that is currently undergoing an animal feasibility study. Initial results from the CoreoGraft study are expected to be released at the end of this month.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a 20-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

