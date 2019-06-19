UK based Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning specialists, Inawisdom, announce the opening of new offices in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Inawisdom is delighted to announce the opening of its new offices in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This move represents the strategic expansion of the Inawisdom brand and the opportunity to accelerate growth in the AI/ML space across the Netherlands and Europe.

Inawisdom has experienced significant growth over the past two years and with this exciting success accelerating into 2019, the team has now grown to over 70 people. Inawisdom already delivers its market leading and innovative services to customers across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

"Together with the offices in Ipswich and London, the new office will enable us to further expand and strengthen our capabilities on an international scale. We are excited about the journey ahead, working with our customers to help them realise the value from their data for market differentiation. Our customers speed to value realisation is at the heart of our business." Neil Miles, CEO

Inawisdom's new office is in the iconic 'Willemswerf' office building which is renowned for its striking architecture designed by the Amsterdam architect Wim Quist. Located in Boompjes, there are spectacular views overlooking the Erasmus and Willems bridge.

About Inawisdom

Inawisdom was founded in 2016 by CEO Neil Miles, CTO Robin Meehan and its Chairman, Julian Harris. Inawisdom has experienced significant growth and now employs a large team of highly talented individuals with vast Amazon Web Services (AWS) experience built up over many years, with a focus and specialism in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Founded with a simple goal to give its customers the ability to exploit every aspect of their data using Artificial Intelligence, Inawisdom has a market leading specialism in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, along with practical experience in deploying these leading services across a number of business domains and innovative use cases.

