Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. (TSXV: MCR) ("Macro" or the "Company") is pleased to report the following:

Trans Mountain Expansion Project

The Government of Canada has announced its approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, a crucial next step for the much-delayed pipeline project designed to carry oil from Alberta to British Columbia. The federal cabinet has affirmed the National Energy Board's conclusion that the project is in the national interest, and could contribute tens of billions of dollars to the economy and, create and sustain thousands of jobs.

Engagement of Renmark Financial

In addition, Macro has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Macro Enterprises Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CDN, starting June 1st, 2019 for a period of six months ending on November 30th, 2019 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Macro Enterprises Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found on the Company's website at www.macroindustries.ca

