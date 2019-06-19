The "Belgium Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Belgian's mobile market, providing the latest statistics on the main players, as well as recent developments on HSPA and LTE rollouts as well as the future deployment of 5G.

Belgium's mobile market is served by the three network operators Proximus, Orange Belgium and BASE and by a number of MVNOs. Mobile networks have been upgraded with LTE technology to support growing mobile data use among subscribers, while operators have also trialled 5G in preparation for launching services in 2020 and 2021. However, the auction of 5G-suitable spectrum has been delayed to 2020, while the onerous restrictions on radiation have meant that some 5G trials have been suspended.

The market continues to be transformed, particularly with MVNOs shifting between networks. The government is keen to set the framework which could enable a new player to enter the market in 2020 following the award of spectrum in the 3.5GHz and other bands earmarked for 5G services. Existing operators are opposed to such a move, citing harsh competitive conditions and pressure on both revenue and investment in the sector. A characteristic of the market is customer preference for quad-play services, and to this end MNOs are strengthening their fixed-line offerings. In this landscape the mobile-only provides will struggle to gain customers in coming years.

Key Developments

Spectrum auction for 5G delayed to 2020;

Proximus and Orange Belgium progress with 5G trials;

Pre-paid mobile SIM cards registration leads to drop in subscriber numbers;

Orange Belgium adds mobile telephony to bundled offers;

Regulator concludes 2.6GHz auction, achieves 360 million at auction for 800MHz spectrum;

Report update includes the regulators market data update for 2017, regulators 2018 annual report, telcos financial and operating data to Q1 2019, recent market developments.

Topics Covered

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

4 Mobile infrastructure

4.1 5G

4.2 4G (LTE)

4.3 3G

4.4 GSM

5 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1 Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

6 Mobile data

6.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

6.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

7 Mobile broadband

8 Regulatory issues

8.1 Spectrum

8.2 Roaming

8.3 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

8.4 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

9 Major mobile operators

9.1 Proximus

9.2 Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

9.3 BASE (Telenet)

9.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

