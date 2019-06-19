The "Belgium Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Belgium's fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing broadband forecasts and assessing developments in related technologies such as FWA, WLAN and Wi-Fi.

There is effective competition in Belgium between the DSL and cable platforms, while in recent years government support has also encouraged investment in fibre networks. Telenet, supported by its parent Liberty Global, has extended the reach of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, which is capable of providing data at 1Gb/s and higher, while the incumbent telco Proximus (formerly Belgacom), also has extensive fibre/VDSL and FttP deployments.

In a bid to encourage investment in underserved areas, the regulator in 2018 amended the conditions by which market players grant wholesale access to copper and fibre infrastructure. In May 2019 it opened a further consultation on cost models for access to the networks of cablecos and those of Proximus's fibre infrastructure.

Key Developments:

Proximus engaged in 3 billion Fibre for Belgium investment program to 2027;

Regulator approves amended wholesale access conditions;

Networks on track to reach national 30Mb/s connectivity by 2020;

Report includes the regulators market data update for 2017, annual report for 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q1 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Market share

1.4 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Telenet

2.3 Interkabel

2.4 SFR (Numricable)

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks

3.1 Proximus

3.2 Versatel/Tele2 Belgium

3.3 Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

3.4 Other DSL developments

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Government support

4.3 Digital Metropolis Antwerp

4.4 Proximus

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

5.3 WLAN/Wi-Fi

5.4 WiMAX

Companies Mentioned

Proximus (Belgacom)

Telenet

Versatel

Interkabel

