Security Pro, Luke Ritter, To Lead HALO Maritime Business Development In MENA Region

NEWTON, New Hampshire, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Maritime Defense Systems, Inc. ("HALO"), a marine engineering technology company and provider of advanced engineered solutions for the security needs of strategic maritime assets, announced today the appointment of Luke Ritter as Vice President of Business Development. A globally recognized transportation security expert, Ritter will focus HALO's business development efforts in the Middle East/North Africa market. Global maritime security risks are persistent, and pervasive. HALO has an opportunity to rapidly expand its MENA business portfolio - and Luke Ritter is exactly the right man to lead this charge.

Waterside security barrier technology has never been more important for defense, security, and law enforcement applications in the maritime domain.Brendan Gray, HALO's Chief Operating Officer says: "Luke is a fellow Navy veteran with a long track record of success in solving complex security challenges. We needed a business leader, with an expert-level understanding of the maritime security industry, and previous business experience in the Middle East. Luke is uniquely qualified to lead HALO's development in MENA."

Ritter's recent leadership role as the CEO, of a Defense manufacturing firm, compliments his current assignment. Prior to that, he spent nine years as Executive Vice President in Ridge Global, a firm founded by The Honorable Tom Ridge, former Governor of Pennsylvania and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Ritter is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and holds an M.B.A from Old Dominion University. He is the co-author of: Securing Global Transportation Networks (McGraw Hill 2006). His professional experience includes senior executive assignments, at multiple defense contractors, serving the national defense and homeland security markets. Ritter will split his time between HALO's MENA headquarters, in Bahrain, and the United States.

"Working with the exceptionally talented security and defense team at HALO is an honor," said Ritter. "Walls, fences and gates in the water have become mission critical items in the maritime security sector - and HALO is in the right place, at the right time, with the best solution."

