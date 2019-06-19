The "Montenegro Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Montenegro continues to make steady progress in its ambition to join the European Union, which is likely to be achieved by 2025. The country joined NATO in June 2017, further integrating itself with its main trading partners. As part of the EU accession process Montenegro has received financial aid to build public institutions and improve cross-border co-operation under the EU funding mechanism Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance. The telecom sector has also been aligned with EU norms, which has opened up the market to competition and guided the development of elements such as access and tariff structures.

Fixed broadband services are available via a variety of technology platforms including DSL, cable, leased line, fibre and wireless. The fibre sector has shown particularly strong growth since 2010 as the incumbent has invested in infrastructure upgrades, albeit mainly to serve apartment blocks in the main towns. DSL is also strong given the legacy reach of the incumbent's copper network, coupled with its existing market presence and range of service offerings that include broadband TV.

Mobile penetration is particularly high, though this is partly due to the significant number of tourists visiting the country seasonally, as also to the popularity of subscribers having multiple prepaid cards Networks based on WCDMA/HSPA and LTE technologies have been launched, while investment in LTE technologies have made mobile broadband a viable alternative to fixed-line broadband in many rural areas. Recent multi-band spectrum auctions stipulated that mobile broadband services were to be made available to 95% of the population by mid-2018. Network upgrades have formed the basis for new and expanding mobile broadband services.

Key Developments:

Telenor Group sells it Montenegro business;

Crnogorski Telekom signs fibre infrastructure deal with electricity grid company CEDIS;

Magyar Telekom transfers 76.53% stake in Crnogorski Telekom to T-Hrvatski Telekom;

T-Mobile Montenegro and Ericsson trial carrier aggregation LTE-A technology providing data at over 435Mb/s;

Three MNOs secure spectrum in multi-band auction;

Crnogorski Telekom launches VDSL services to complement fibre roll-out;

Report update includes the regulators market data to September 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Access

4.7 Carrier Selection/Carrier PreSelection

4.8 Number Portability (NP)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Crnogorski Telekom

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

7.4 Fixed-line broadband technologies

7.5 Videostreaming

8 Mobile market

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Mobile infrastructure

8.4 Mobile data

8.5 Mobile broadband

8.6 Regulatory issues

8.7 Major mobile operators

8.8 Mobile content and applications

Companies Mentioned

Crnogorski Telekom (T-Mobile Montenegro)

M:tel

Telenor Montenegro

