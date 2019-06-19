Theramed Health Corporation Announces Closing of 2nd Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Theramed Health Corporation (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a second tranche totaling $107,500 in subscriptions and $8,400 in settlement of legal fees of the previously announced a non-brokered private placement of up to one million Canadian dollars for units at $0.10 comprised of one common share and one full warrant exercisable at $0.15 into one common share for a period of three years from the closing. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause where in the event the share price of the company's shares as currently constituted close at $$0.30 or above for 20 consecutive days the company may accelerate the expiration of the warrants to 30 calendar days from the day that notice is given for the exercise of the warrants. A finders' fee of 6% cash commission of the gross proceeds totaling $3,000 and 6% commission in broker warrants exercisable at $.10 and expiring December 7, 2020 totaling 30,000 warrants was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

About THERAMED HEALTH

(CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF)

Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company has recently been focused on utilizing CBD derived from Hemp as a core component. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts, creating formulations through its key scientists, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

