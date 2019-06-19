Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - An article published online today by Reuters headlined "Congo deploys army to protect China Moly's copper mine from illegal miners" contains an inaccurate statement about Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) that could have been avoided had reporter Aaron Ross fact-checked the story with the company before it was published.

Contrary to what was reported in the story, Ivanhoe Mines has not made any statements about illegal miners on its mine development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media: Kimberly Lim +1.778.996.8510

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45748