SK-II Announces Partnership With Katie Couric On New Global Docu-Series: "Timelines"

CANNES, France, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Cannes Lions festival, global prestige skincare brand SK-II announced today a partnership with Katie Couric and new project, "Timelines" - a docu-series produced with the award-winning, investigative journalist.

The "Timelines" series explores the evolving - and sometimes controversial - topic of marriage pressure and societal expectations that women face globally. To uncover personal experiences for the films, the journalist travels to China, Japan, Korea and the US, investigating the different, and surprisingly similar, pressures women feel globally. In their first partnership, SK-II and Katie Couric hope to inspire women around the world to draw their own timelines - regardless of societal pressures - no matter what their path may be.

The docu-series is the latest extension of SK-II's ongoing ChangeDestiny global campaign platform and a follow up to 2016's award-winning "Marriage Market Takeover", 2017's "The Expiry Date" and 2018's "Meet Me Halfway". For years, the ChangeDestiny platform has inspired and celebrated the changes that women create in their lives through stories that empower them to challenge conventional norms and create their own destinies.

"With the "Timelines" docu-series, we hope to further spark a conversation about marriage pressure and societal pressures women feel by sharing the unique, personal stories of women from around the world." shared Sandeep Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Global SK-II. "Marriage pressure is a highly relevant and real topic for women across countries, backgrounds and social status. As we talked to our consumers, a diverse group of young working women around the world, we realized that there were bigger issues beyond skin and beauty that they were concerned about. Marriage pressure was one of the biggest issues they were struggling with. Katie Couric is the perfect partner to help uncover these unique perspectives and elevate this important conversation."

Watch the Trailer for "Timelines" with Katie Couric x SK-II ChangeDestiny - https://youtu.be/Ax1lwDzA1cA

Learn more at https://www.sk-ii.com/timelines-katie-couric.html

About SK-II

For more than 38 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient Pitera, a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with Pitera has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Behati Prinsloo Levine, Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura.

For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

