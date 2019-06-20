sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,065 Euro		+0,002
+3,17 %
WKN: A2JN3N ISIN: CA3621LV1086 Ticker-Symbol: 47G 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,043
0,082
19.06.
0,042
0,082
19.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP
GO COBALT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GO COBALT MINING CORP0,065+3,17 %