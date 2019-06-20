Equity Trustees appointed Authorised Corporate Director to the AllianceBernstein UK OEIC

LONDON, June 19, 2019has appointed Equity Trustees Fund Services as the Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) for the firm's newly launched UK OEIC.



Equity Trustees Fund Services, is the UK Independent ACD business of Equity Trustees, a 130-year-old, ASX listed, trustee company and Australia's market leading provider of independent funds governance services to domestic and international fund managers.

"We are pleased to have been selected to undertake the ACD role for this exciting new proposition and congratulate AllianceBernstein on its launch. Being selected by one of the world's largest Asset Managers is further proof that the Independent Model is seen as the way forward for Investment Managers looking to deliver value and provide a robust governance structure for their investors," said James Gardner, Co-CEO Equity Trustees Fund Services (UK & Europe).

"Our UK ACD, UCITS Management Company and AIFM services continue to attract attention from Investment Managers looking for an experienced and knowledgeable partner with real operational and financial substance," said Mr Gardner.

Jamie Hammond, CEO of AllianceBernstein, EMEA, said: "We see opportunity for bringing our differentiated products to the UK market through the OEIC umbrella. During our tendering process in finding a UK ACD, we were impressed with the breadth of knowledge and experience shown by the team at Equity Trustees and look forward to growing our UK footprint alongside them.

"Together we have launched the ES AllianceBernstein Europe (ex UK) equity OEIC, which approaches investing as business owners developing a differentiated perspective on companies, and we aim to add further OEIC products soon," Mr Hammond concluded.

For more about the Equity Trustees global service, visit www.equitytrustees.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES



Alicia Kokocinski

General Manager Marketing & Communications

+613 8623 5396 / +61403 172 024

akokocinski@eqt.com.au

Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited (Company number 10145592) and Equity Trustees Fund Services Limited (Company number 04856420) are subsidiaries of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) was established in January 2017. Through our Independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) and Management Company services we offer a comprehensive range of UCITS and AIFMD fund services to International and domestic Investment Managers, Distributors and Financial Services professionals looking to establish and operate funds in both the UK & Europe. Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (Company number 635185) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited.

About AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein L.P., parent company of AllianceBernstein Limited, is a leading investment-management firm with $568 billion in client assets under management, as of April 30, 2019. AB offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors, in major world markets.

AB's investment capabilities span diverse asset classes, investment styles and geographic markets. They include: Luxembourg-domiciled global, regional and sector-specific equity funds; multi-asset and alternative funds; and fixed-income strategies that encompass the entire risk/reward spectrum.

In Europe AB's asset management operation, has 12 offices in 11 countries offering high conviction equity funds and specialist fixed-income strategies, liquid alternatives and multi asset solutions to institutional investors, discretionary wealth managers and financial advisers.

AllianceBernstein Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its Registered Office is at 50 Berkeley Street, London, W1J 8HA. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.