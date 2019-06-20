Regulatory News:

Lafarge S.A. ("Lafarge") announced today the results of its offer to purchase (the "Offer") any and all of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes") as further described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 12, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer expired at 5.00 p.m. (Eastern time) on June 19, 2019.

According to information provided by the Tender Agent, US$76,912,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. This amount includes US$500,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes to be tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, which remain subject to Holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. All such Notes have been accepted for purchase. The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be June 24, 2019.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact the Dealer Managers at Mizuho Securities USA LLC at +1 (866) 271 7403 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 205 7736 (U.S. collect) or +44 (0)207 090 6134 (U.K.), Morgan Stanley Co LLC at +1 (800) 624 1808 (U.S. toll free) or 1 212 761 1057 (U.S. collect) or +44 (0)207 677 5040 (U.K.) and Santander Investment Securities INC. at +1 (855) 404 3636 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 940 1442 (U.S. collect).

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitutes an invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Offer to Purchase or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Offer. None of Lafarge, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, employees or affiliates makes any recommendation whether Holders should tender Notes pursuant to the Offer.

The distribution of this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase come(s) are required by Lafarge, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes (and tenders of Notes in the Offer will not be accepted from Holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation or acceptance is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and any Dealer Manager or any of the Dealer Managers' respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of Lafarge in such jurisdiction.

