sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,18 Euro		+0,32
+0,73 %
WKN: 869898 ISIN: CH0012214059 Ticker-Symbol: HLBN 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,87
44,09
19.06.
43,85
44,07
19.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD44,18+0,73 %