Gurit appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Zurich, June 20, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced the appointment of Philippe Wirth as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.

Philippe Wirth has a strong business background in Finance, Business Processes and IT. He will report to Rudolf Hadorn, Chief Executive Officer of Gurit.

Prior to joining Gurit Philippe Wirth was Group CFO of Crealogix, a Swiss stock-listed company. Before this he held several senior finance related roles at Mettler-Toledo and was heading a global business transformation program. Philippe Wirth is a Swiss national and holds a degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting and Audit from the University of Zurich. He will start his position at Gurit in January 2020.

"I am pleased to welcome Philippe Wirth to Gurit as our new CFO. He has broad financial and leadership skills and will be a strong addition to our executive team." states Rudolf Hadorn, CEO of Gurit.

Patrick Sparer, Group Controller, will take over the CFO function ad interim until Philippe Wirth assumes his new role as CFO of Gurit.

