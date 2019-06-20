GC Aesthetics to Launch Two New Products

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions for global healthcare markets, announced today that the Company will be launching two new products.

The first product, Eve 4.0, will be launched at the 39th Paulista Plastic Surgery Journey Conference that is taking place from June 19-22, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Eve 4.0 is a proprietary Digital Consultation Solution (DCS) allowing augmented reality visualization that offers a unique experience for patients who are considering either breast augmentation or reconstruction. The Eve 4.0 uses the latest software technologies available to the medical technology industry to do a breast simulation, allowing physicians and their patients to see how they will look after surgery, thus reducing patient uncertainty and making breast surgery an easier decision between physician and patient. GCA can be found at Booth 46 at the 39th Paulista Plastic Surgery Journey Conference at the Hyatt Hotel convention center in Sao Paulo. On June 20 at 10:30 local time, a live demonstration of Eve 4.0 is planned to take place at the booth and will also be livestreamed on GCA's social media channels. Following the conference, Eve 4.0 will be rolled out in Europe and Brazil.

In parallel with the launch of Eve 4.0, GCA will also be launching the Noa recovery compression solutions in Europe. Noa is a FDA- approved, medical-grade compression solution that incorporates a patented 3D compression system. The healing process after procedures that cause trauma to the body has been shown to last on average 12 weeks, during which the body requires proper support to heal. The GCA Noa product family are easy to get on, are designed for comfort and healing immediately following surgery and have been shown to help reduce swelling and pain, to control moisture in order to prevent infection, and to allow the patient to move easily and to also sleep comfortably. The initial roll out of the Noa product will be in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy and progressively will be extended into additional geographies where GCA has a presence.

"As a global market leader with over 30 years of experience in medical aesthetics, GCA is passionate about moving the industry forward through innovation and extraordinary customer experiences," commented Carlos Reis Pinto, Chief Executive Officer at GC Aesthetics. "These products represent the evolution of GCA to expanding beyond being only an implant manufacturer and to becoming a true partner to our surgeon and their patients providing solutions throughout their journey."

About the 39thPaulista Plastic Surgery Journey Conference

The 39th Jornada Paulista will take place from June 19-22, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is the second most important event in Brazil organized by the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery of São Paulo. The Scientific Program is developed by well-recognized physicians in plastic surgery. It is estimated that over 1,200 plastic surgeons will attend the conference this year.

For more information: http://www.sbcp-sp.org.br/jp2019/jp2019-programacao-cientifica/

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics (GCA) is an established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures in-house and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel safe and confident on their personal journey. Through 30 years of commercial presence, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality products under its premium Nagor and Eurosilicone brands, primarily for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. More than 3 million women and men across 70 countries have trusted GCA products, which are supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness. The Company's vertically-integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to physicians and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

Contacts:

GC Aesthetics

info@gcaesthetics.com





