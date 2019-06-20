QuEST Global Acquires Dakota Moon to Solve Complex Engineering Problems in Supply Chain Management

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, acquired Dakota Moon Enterprises LLC, a Nevada based engineering and supply chain services provider to the aerospace industry. The acquisition will enhance capabilities of QuEST Global in providing comprehensive supply chain solutions to OEMs and Tier1 suppliers in engineering essential industries like Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Automotive and Rail), Power and Industrial, and Oil & Gas. With this acquisition, QuEST Global believes that it will be able to improve the operational efficiency of its customers, which in turn will help them solve the complex challenges faced in terms of supply chain delivery, cost and quality of products.

Founded in 1992 by Jerry Kelso and Mary Beth Bonkowski, Dakota Moon Enterprises is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, USA. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation under the leadership of Mary Beth, Jerry Kelso and Jim McQueeney, who joined Dakota Moon in 2016 as its President, by providing supply chain management solutions to leaders in the aerospace industry. Their services and solutions include supplier recovery management, supplier development management, procurement management, program management and staffing support.

Dakota Moon brings more than two decades of experience in managing the manufacturing industry's delivery performance and an extensive network of engineers with strong supply chain fundamentals. It believes that the existence of long-term and deep-working relationships with its customers and its ability to dive deeply into the manufacturing issues of suppliers have ensured faster delivery and improved product quality for their customers.

Mary Beth Bonkowski, CEO and Founding Partner, Dakota Moonsaid, "We are excited about the acquisition of Dakota Moon by QuEST Global. The combination of both companies brings great opportunities for our customers and employees. Our capabilities in providing customized supply chain solutions and QuEST Global's solid foundation in providing supply chain services and expertise in convergence of mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations, will help us to deliver world class supply chain solutions to customers across diverse industries. We are confident that by leveraging the deep relationships of both companies with customers and quick turnaround time, we will be able to add unmatched value for our customers."

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global said, "We are constantly looking for outstanding talent and capability to provide innovative services and solutions to our customers. The inclusion of Dakota Moon into QuEST Global will enable us to provide comprehensive engineering and supply chain solutions to our customers. We strongly believe that the investments we are making to enhance our engineering capabilities, use of digital technologies and enterprise software solutions will help our customers solve complex engineering challenges in their respective industries. As a trusted thinking partner to our customers, we are committed to provide end-to-end engineering solutions that will help redefine their engineering strategy from a long-term perspective."

OEMs and Tier1 suppliers are facing severe pressures to ramp up production as they need to continuously improve supply chain and operational excellence. With the added capabilities of Dakota Moon, QuEST Global believes it will be able to take the pressure off its customers through supplier management solutions like supplier development, supplier recovery management, capability and capacity analysis, BoM analysis, should cost analysis and value engineering.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Automotive and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With global presence in 14 countries, 65 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aims to help its customers accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.