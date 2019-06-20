FLSmidth wins contract for new cement plant in Morocco

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth has won a contract to deliver a greenfield cement plant to a new customer in Morocco. The contract is worth DKK 335 million.

FLSmidth together with Société Générale des Travaux du Maroc (SGTM) yesterday signed a contract with TEKCIM S.A. to co-deliver a full cement plant with a capacity of 3,600 tonnes per day. The plant will be built in Ouled Ghanem in Morocco's El-Jadida province and is scheduled to be fully operational in the third quarter of 2022. FLSmidth's share of the turnkey contract amounts to DKK 335 million.

This is the first business cooperation between FLSmidth and TEKCIM. The process leading to the agreement has involved the African Development Bank as well as local commercial banks, and the parties involved have set very high standards in terms of quality and sustainability.

"The project includes state-of-the-art equipment that will provide TEKCIM with a very efficient cement plant. It also demonstrates FLSmidth ability to support customers where financing is involved, which has been a key aspect to be awarded this project. The plant will fulfil strict international standards which is a clear statement that we as a premium player in the industry are following suit on our agenda of delivering sustainable productivity," said Jan Kjaersgaard, President, Cement, FLSmidth.

The contract scope includes engineering, supply of a full range of equipment from crushing to packing and loadout, supervision, commissioning and training of a local workforce.

The order is effective immediately and has been recognised in the order intake for Q2 2019.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com



Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth signs contract for new cement plant in Morocco (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2246283/887480.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

