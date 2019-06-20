Systemair AB: Systemair announce changes in the Group Management

Press Release, June 20, 2019

Håkan Lenjesson leaves Group Management

Systemair announce that Håkan Lenjesson will leave his position as Market Director Middle East & Asia and enter a new position as Export Manager EMEA with the goal to actively enhance the customer relation on the export markets. Håkan, who entered his current position in 2015, will start his new position with immediate effect and the same time resign from Systemair Group Management.

New Market Director for Middle East & Asia will be Kurt Maurer who is part of the Group Management with responsibility for German speaking countries and Frico.

