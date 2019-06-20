Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia arranges Capital Markets Day on 10 September 2019

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

20 June 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia arranges Capital Markets Day on 10 September 2019

Aktia arranges a Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on 10 September 2019. The event is intended for analysts, institutional investors, bank representatives and media.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to give an overview of Aktia's business and strategic focus. Aktia's CEO Mikko Ayub, CFO Outi Henriksson and other members of the Group's Executive Committee are going to present at the event.

Information on registration and the more detailed agenda will be distributed later.

For further information:

Lotta Borgström, Head of Investor Relations, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi , tel. 010 247 6838

