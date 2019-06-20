Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider announced today that it received the honor of Best in Show for a booth over 36 square meters displayed in the U.S. Pavilion at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget. The Booth's ability for show-goers to interact with Kratos' solutions was a key distinguisher for the recognition, chosen by an unaffiliated panel of judges.



Kratos' Booth exhibited the company's newest technologies, showcasing the Kratos family of high performance jet Unmanned Drones) and the latest Mixed Reality Training Platform). The Kratos Mixed Reality Platform, featuring interactive hands-on demonstrations, integrates technology advancements in gaming and simulation to achieve fully immersive Mixed Reality warfighter training solutions that provide the means to train in complex, multi-domain environments while reducing costs, speeding development, and delivering high-fidelity performance.

Ben Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Government Affairs, said, "Following up on last week's successful test flight of the Valkyrie, this has been an exciting show for Kratos. We are thrilled that show-goers are as excited as we are about Kratos and our broad array of high-performance, low-cost national security solutions, and we are confident that enthusiasm will continue to grow as our approach and our products continue to prove themselves."

Jared Ethier and David Flack of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division Accept Best in Show Award for Booth at 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e33d6169-41c3-477f-8848-13096ebdc9d6

The Booth was built in partnership with Kallman Worldwide, Inc.

