Sizer Technologies to Showcase a Truly Customized Online Shopping Experience in Kornit Digital Booth at ITMA 2019

HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizer Technologies, a leader in body measuring and fit technology, will showcase a solution for e-commerce shopping at ITMA, in the Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT) booth.

Sizer Technologies is a young start-up company which has developed game-changing fit technology that obtains accurate body measurements of its users and is then able to provide size recommendations to achieve best-fit clothing.

A leader in its field, Sizer's computer vision technology consists of a mobile app, which via any mobile device camera, directs the user to stand in a few specific poses, whilst images are taken, which are then converted into accurate measurements using deep learning algorithms. To date, Sizer has focused on providing its technology to online fashion retailers to provide shoppers with accurate size recommendations, which helps to tackle the costly burden of high returns due to incorrect size and to increase conversion rates.

Omer Kulka, VP Marketing at Kornit commented, "We are pleased to host this innovative company at ITMA and share their vision of online buyers' confidence that their new customized printed garment will fit."

Adam Kaplan, Sizer's CEO concludes, "Teaming up with industry leader Kornit Digital is a very exciting opportunity. Sizer's highly accurate sizing solutions and Kornit's direct-to-garment are a great match and together we can both truly strengthen our product offering."

About Sizer

Sizer Technologies, is an Israeli fashion-tech company, which has developed game-changing technology for accurate body measuring and size recommendations to achieve best-fit clothes.

Our proprietary solution is composed of a mobile app which utilizes advanced self-scanning computer vision technology to very easily scan and generate users' body measurements and a recommendation engine which utilizes deep learning algorithms to accurately determine users' size recommendations.

By providing accurate size recommendations, Sizer boosts shoppers' confidence to purchase more online and eliminates the frustration that comes with acquiring clothes that don't quite fit. Retailers benefit from an increase in shopper conversion and a reduction in the massive, costly burden of unwanted returns.

Our fit technology, also enables traditional bespoke retailers to expand their made-to-measure businesses online and empowers workwear and corporate clothing vendors with a seamless solution to drastically improve the complex logistics and costs of employee uniform fittings.

