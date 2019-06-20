BusinessVentures.com: You can easily add multiple phone numbers to your iPhone; Rick Rahim explains how

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Rick Rahim needs many different phone numbers to ring all on his one mobile phone. Rick is the President of BusinessVentures.com, a company through which he owns and operates many separate multimillion dollar businesses.

"Because I actively manage several separate and distinct businesses, I need to have several different phone numbers on one phone," Rahim says. Rick really doesn't want to be "that guy" who carries multiple phones at all times.

Rick says he likes to keep his personal phone number private for friends and family only. Yet he also needs to be reachable at all times for emergencies in case employees need to reach him. Beyond that, Rick also has a few companies that he chooses to provide an after-hours emergency phone number to clients. But Rahim wants to be in control of knowing what type of call is coming in, even if he does not recognize the caller ID.

The solution, according to Rick, is to simply install one or more third-party apps on your phone that give you a second line. You can simply search the app store for phrases like "second phone line" to discover many apps which will allow you to install a second phone number onto your mobile device.

Rahim says he has yet to find a single app that will provide multiple phone numbers all within one app. But his solution has been to install different apps from multiple vendors to achieve the number of independent lines he needs to ring on his iPhone.

According to Rick, costs can vary from a low of $5 per month to as much as $20 per month for each app. However, many of the apps offer free 30-day trial periods. Rick says setup for the apps he personally uses took less than five minutes, with each app offering a choice of phone numbers and area codes that can be instantly activated.

Two of Rick's favorite apps are Sideline and SmartLine. Rick has personally used Sideline for more than five years and says reliability and ease of use are outstanding. Likewise, Rahim says SmartLine (owned by GoDaddy) is a very robust app. Both offer important features such as voicemail and text messaging. The additional value is that each phone number can have its own professional voicemail greeting while maintaining proper branding and messaging.

For Rick Rahim, installing multiple apps on a single phone has been the most elegant way of managing and answering multiple phone lines all from his single iPhone. Using this method, Rick is able to easily separate his many business calls and keep his personal phone number very personal - just for family and friends.

*Rick Rahim is a seasoned entrepreneur who is currently the President of BusinessVentures.com. Rick is an avid helicopter and airplane pilot, who has personally flown over 1,100 children through his volunteer program at FreeHelicopterRides.com.

Contact: BusinessVentures.com

Telephone: 703-757-8500

SOURCE: BusinessVentures.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549338/You-can-easily-add-multiple-phone-numbers-to-your-iPhone-Rick-Rahim-explains-how