Crypto Millions Lotto Launches World's Largest Bitcoin Lottery

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofertas365 Limited announces the launch of a new lottery -Crypto Millions Lotto. The world's largest online crypto lottery provides a unique opportunity to play with Bitcoin - and win Bitcoin as prizes.

Customers will receive three free lines as an introductory offer. The jackpot starts at a whopping US$30 million and rolls over until it is won!

Customers are assured the draws are trustworthy, transparent and fair as they are based on the German National Lottery. Since 1955, the German National Lottery has an exemplary reputation and is televised twice weekly: at Wed 6.25pm and Sat 7.25pm CET.

Bringing Bitcoin into the mainstream

In addition to offering exceptional prizes, Crypto Millions Lotto effectively bypasses the qualifying requirements of residency and any need to participate in local currency, which are common playing conditions of many existing lotteries around the world. Key to Bitcoin's appeal is the payment freedom it provides, whereby it can be sent and received anywhere in the world, any time, without the burden of national borders or the unnecessary bureaucracy of traditional currencies.

However, one of the most significant features is the major step it represents in bringing the world's most widely used alternative currency further into the mainstream.

As Sulim Malook, CEO at Ofertas365, states: "We are delighted to launch Crypto Millions Lotto and believe that giving away three chances to win prizes worth tens of millions of dollars will encourage Bitcoin usage and adoption. Our affiliation with two top notch fiat-to-crypto exchanges - Coinbase and Wirex - will ensure new players get the best possible user experience, the cheapest fees and the most competitive fiat-to-Bitcoin conversion rates."

Supported by market-leading technology

For Bitcoin holders, starting to play for the coveted US$30 million jackpot is quick and easy. For those who need to buy Bitcoin, they are directed to market leading affiliate partners - Coinbase and Wirex.

The need for peace of mind for players using Bitcoin with Crypto Millions Lotto is stressed by Pavel Matveev, CEO of Wirex: "In common with our partners Ofertas365, Wirex also know about delivering a unique service. As the world's only licensed business account that allows payments in both crypto and traditional currency, we are pleased to provide our service to Crypto Millions Lotto. Our UK Financial Conduct Authority approval will provide the financial security that players require. Wirex delivers unbeatable value, flexibility and transaction speed combining the efficiency of cryptocurrency payments with the universal acceptance of traditional fiat currency accounts, on a global scale."

Licensed for everyone to enjoy

These capabilities make a perfect match, as Ofertas365 is licensed to operate in more than 100 countries which includes anywhere online gambling is not prohibited. The company's jackpots are comparable to the biggest State and National lotteries in the US and Europe, and for peace of mind are insured at Lloyd's of London, the world's leading insurance market.

Sulim Malook: "We believe our lotteries and games will provide a great deal of enjoyment because it's much more fun to win Bitcoin than fiat currency! We welcome further collaborations and partnerships that will expand and guarantee our offering."

About Crypto Millions Lotto

Crypto Millions Lotto is the trading name for Ofertas365 Limited, a UK company. Shares have been listed on the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange since 2015.

To sign up a for our opening promotion of three free lines, please visit https://www.cryptomillionslotto.com/

About Coinbase (www.coinbase.com) & Wirex (www.wirexapp.com)

Coinbase and Wirex are two of only three companies with a UK Financial Conduct Authority e-money license. They offer secure environments to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, easy sign up processes, the lowest commissions and best fiat/crypto conversion rates.

About Wirex:

Wirex Limited is a UK-based, FCA-regulated digital payment platform. It offers consumers and businesses crypto and traditional currencies accounts for domestic and international payments. Wirex launched the world's first Visa card that allows users to convert and spend cryptocurrencies wherever Visa is accepted. The company now supports 9 cryptocurrencies and 10 traditional currencies, boasts over 2 million users and has processed more than US$ 2bn of transactions.