Contractors Network, Inc. (CNI): General Contractors in RI, MA for Select Remodeling Home Improvements

BOSTON, MA and EAST PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / General Contractors are being hired by homeowners, businesses and developers in record numbers this season. Planning home improvement and remodeling projects can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to selecting a general contractor or specialty contractor to do the renovation work on the interior / exterior of your home or business.

Summer is one of the best times to have different types of renovations or construction done on your residential home or commercial business. From simple cosmetic improvements such as new paint, new flooring (carpet, tile or wood floors) or even a simple bathroom or kitchen remodel. To more complex improvements like complete office or home additions, garage expansions or full master bathroom or full kitchen remodeling, including replacing kitchen cabinets, installing new marble or granite counter tops, and all new appliances. To even brand-new construction and building projects.

"Most people dread having to make a call to a contractor because they, or someone they know, had a bad past experience. We can relate because we get these type of calls all the time, having to correct another contractors work to make it right, to do things right, the way they should have been done the first time," said Michael O'Connell, President at Contractors Network Inc. (CNI), during a recent interview. CNI is a Residential, Public Works and Commercial General Contractor and Specialty Contractor serving the Rhode Island and Massachusetts areas.

Harvard University's JCHS, which is the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, most recent research report titled "Improving America's Housing 2019" states that Americans spend more than $400 billion a year on residential renovations and repairs. For over two decades, JCHS's Remodeling Futures Program studies trends in the remodeling industry, including changes in the types and costs of projects that homeowners undertake each year.

One of the 25 major metropolitan markets JCHS takes a close look at each year is the Boston, Massachusetts general contractors and home improvement market. 1,139,000 Boston homeowners invested an estimated $5.2 billion on home improvement, remodeling, repair and renovation projects over 320,000 residential homes. This is an average of $4590 spent per homeowner, or about $16,250 in costs per project completed.

With that amount of money being spent by homeowners on remodels and repairs, not to mention new construction, general contractors and builders are in high demand. To protect oneself, the trick is finding a solid contractor whose work speaks for itself. One that is trustworthy, with a clean reputation, and that is operating legally by having all the required licenses in the city and state they do business and work in. Full insurance coverage requirements and having been in business a long time, are also highly important, according to most homeowners, businesses and developers of projects surveyed.

"Customers and clients love us for doing what we say we will do, when we say we will do it. That includes sticking to an agreed schedule, working within their budget and arriving on time. We're committed. We treat our customers' and clients' home or business just like it's our own," says O'Connell from CNI.

About the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS)

Harvard University is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with about 6,700 undergraduate students and about 15,250 postgraduate students. It is known as one of the world's most prestigious universities.

The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) is located on the Harvard University campus. JCHS's mission is to advance the understanding of housing issues and informs policy. Through its research, education, and public outreach programs, the JCHS helps leaders in government, business, and the civic sectors make decisions that effectively address the needs of cities and communities and also trains and inspires the next generation of housing leaders.

Improving America's Housing (AHS) and Metropolitan Home Improvement Spending statistics, JCHS studies used portions of tabulations from US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), 2017 American Housing Survey. Data compiled for 25 metro city markets in the 2017 AHS, included discretionary home improvement projects such as: kitchen and bath remodels, room additions, and outside attachments (deck, porch, patio, garage, and carport). Replacement projects including roofing, siding, windows, doors, flooring, paneling, ceiling, insulation, and home systems and equipment (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and appliances). Other projects included improvements to the property lot or yard (driveways, walkways, fencing, walls, shed, detached garage, septic, swimming pool or other recreational structure, and landscaping) and disaster repairs.

To learn more about JCHS and their research, information can be found by visiting JCHS.Harvard.edu.

About Contractors Network, Inc. (CNI)

Contractors Network, Inc. (CNI) is a 3x Award-Winning Residential, Commercial and Public Works General Contractor, Home Builder and Specialty Contractor serving communities in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Founded in 1999, CNI is fully Licensed, Insured and Bonded. Licenses: RI #19098, MA #165067 (Residential), MA CS094228 (Commercial). CNI is a DCAMM Certified Contractor, member of multiple Local and Industry Associations, and further performs work for the Military, Veterans, Seniors and Retirees.

CNI offers full-service construction, design, and management solutions for interior, exterior, renovations, remodeling, ground-up and new construction, including historical preservation and renovations with hard to replicate specialty carpentry and finish work.

Have an upcoming renovation, addition, improvement or new construction ground-up building projects? Not happy with your current list of "go-to" contractors? Start a conversation with CNI. Email estimates@contractorsnetworkinc.net, or call +1-617-984-5343 in Massachusetts, or call +1-401-437-4566 in Rhode Island.

