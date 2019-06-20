The Nasdaq-listed game developer will offer shares in return for a 9.9% stake in the Chinese mono solar manufacturer's Kexin electric vehicle and storage business.At first glance, online role playing game World of Warcraft would appear to have little to do with the rather more down to earth world of solar. However, Nasdaq-listed online gaming company and blockchain business The9 is about to dip its toe into the water in the electric vehicle sector by acquiring a near 10% slice of Shanghai-based monosilicon solar company Comtec Solar's EV and battery storage unit. Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...