New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Signs Agreement To Expand Marley+CBD Globally

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverages and lifestyles company, today expanded its Marley brand licensing agreements with companies owned by the family of Bob Marley and Docklight Brands, Inc., to include expansion to new global markets and the addition of new product types, including cannabidiol (CBD) infused shots.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

New Age and Docklight Brands agreement expanded to now included all markets within the United States, Japan, Mexico, Hungary, and Uruguay

Docklight Agreement expanded to now include CBD-infused shots, with other product forms and beverage types to follow

New Age and the Marley companies recently extended the licensing agreement on the Marley brand for an additional 10 years, and emplaced a new advisory agreement with the family to help promote and build awareness of the entire Marley portfolio. In light of rapidly opening global opportunities with CBD, New Age has now also expanded their previous agreement with Docklight Brands. The expanded Docklight agreement extends to four additional countries, the current geographies in which New Age is working with major distributors and retailers to effectuate launch of Marley+CBD ready to drink beverages. The newly expanded agreement also covers all of the United States with products to be launched concurrent with the easing of the regulatory landscape, while also opening up expanded market access in the initial international markets.

The expanded agreement also now includes the extension into ready-to-drink (RTD) shots, to accompany the Marley Mellow Mood+CBD drinks in 15.5oz cans. The CBD-infused RTD products under the Marley brand complement New Age's recent launch under other brands of CBD creams, lotions, and topicals via the first ever omni-channel approach, across e-commerce, traditional retail, medical, and the direct-to-consumer channel.

Damian Marano, CEO for Docklight Brands, commented, "Since forming the partnership with New Age in January, we have been all systems go for launch of the Marley Mellow Mood + CBD brand. We believe we have an outstanding product that retailers and consumers will love. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with New Age to take on the world."

About Docklight Brands, Inc.

Docklight Brands is a pioneering consumer brand company crafting the futures of the rapidly-emerging, legal cannabis and cannabinoid industries. Docklight's focus is on building lasting cannabis and hemp-derived brands that consumers crave. Docklight uses their deep understanding of consumer needs states and category trends, to create brands that resonate with consumers and are among the bestselling cannabis and hemp-derived brands on the market.

Docklight's portfolio of brands include Marley Natural, The Goodship, Irisa, Dutchy and Headlight. Docklight deploys an asset-light business model to scale brands and IP quickly across the world. Docklight was founded by Privateer Holdings, Inc., a Seattle-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis industry.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com,and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

