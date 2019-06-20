Carnival PLC - Half-year Report

Carnival Corporation & plc Reports Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2019 and provided guidance for the third quarter and full year 2019.

Key Highlights

U.S. GAAP net income of $451 million, or $0.65 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $561 million, or $0.78 diluted EPS.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $457 million, or $0.66 adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of $489 million, or $0.68 adjusted EPS, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net gains of $72 million for the second quarter of 2018 relating to unrealized gains on fuel derivatives and other net gains.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.8 billion, higher than the $4.4 billion in the prior year. Gross cruise revenues of $4.8 billion compared to $4.3 billion for the prior year. In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $3.8 billion compared to $3.6 billion, an increase of 5.2 percent.

The company expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35, compared to March guidance of $4.35 to $4.55, due to: $0.08 to $0.10 per share unfavorable impact resulting from voyage disruptions related to Carnival Vista , $0.04 to $0.06 per share unfavorable impact resulting from the U.S. government's policy change on travel to Cuba, $0.10 to $0.12 per share unfavorable impact resulting from lower net revenue yields in the second half of the year, partially offset by lower fuel consumption and the net favorable impact from changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates compared to March guidance. Second Quarter 2019 Results Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald stated, "Second quarter earnings included revenue growth from higher capacity and improved onboard spending, more than offset by a drag from fuel and currency compared to the prior year. Second quarter adjusted earnings were better than March guidance by $0.08 per share substantially due to the timing of expenses between quarters." Key information for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "ALBD") increased 5.6 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 0.6 percent, better than March guidance of approximately flat.

Gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 9.6 percent. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD decreased 1.3 percent, better than March guidance of up approximately 1.0 percent, substantially due to the timing of expenses between quarters.

Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by $0.09 per share. Highlights from the second quarter included Princess Cruises' announcement that MedallionNet, its fast and reliable Wi-Fi at sea, will be enjoyed by guests sailing on more than half of its fleet by the end of 2019. Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Freedom underwent multi-million-dollar renovations which added a variety of exciting experiences, including enhanced dining options, expanded retail spaces and more. Carnival Cruise Line partnered with world-renowned chef and restaurateur Emeril Legasse on his first-ever seagoing restaurant aboard Carnival Cruise Line's most innovative ship, Mardi Gras. Additionally, AIDA was named Germany's most trustworthy cruise company by Readers Digest Trusted Brands consumer survey and Carnival Corporation was named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes Media. Outlook At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of the year are slightly ahead of the prior year at prices that are in line with the prior year on a comparable basis. Pricing on bookings taken since March have been running behind the prior year on lower booking volumes in part because the company had less inventory remaining for sale. Cumulative advanced bookings for the full year 2020 are well ahead at prices that are in line compared to 2019. Donald added, "Recent booking trends have been impacted by ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds affecting our Continental European brands. We continue to expect higher yields in our North America and Australia brands offset by lower yields in our Europe and Asia brands for the remainder of the year." Voyage disruptions related to Carnival Vista are expected to have a financial impact of approximately $0.08 to $0.10 per share. The U.S government's policy change on travel to Cuba has a financial impact of approximately $0.04 to $0.06 per share. While the company was able to quickly adjust its itineraries to provide guests with attractive alternative vacation experiences, the suddenness of the regulatory change to this high yielding destination has led to a near-term impact on revenue yields. In addition, the company is adjusting its full year net revenue yield guidance by 50 basis points mainly due to lower ticket prices forecasted in the second half of the year, resulting primarily from ongoing headwinds faced by the company's Continental European brands. The decline in revenue yields is mostly offset by $0.02 per share impact from lower fuel consumption and a net favorable $0.08 per share impact from changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates since the time of March guidance. Based on current booking trends, the regulatory change and voyage disruptions, the company now expects full year 2019 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 4.5 percent, with capacity growth of approximately 4.5 percent. Net revenue yields in constant currency are expected to be in line with the prior year compared to March guidance of up approximately 1.0 percent. Net revenue yields in constant currency are expected to be flat to down slightly for the third quarter and lower for the fourth quarter when compared to the prior year. The company now expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 0.7 percent compared to the prior year. The 0.2 percent increase compared to March guidance is due to the aforementioned voyage disruptions. Taking the above factors into consideration, the company expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35, compared to March guidance of $4.35 to $4.55 and 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26. Donald commented, "Over the past five years we have demonstrated our ability to overcome multiple headwinds and deliver strong operational improvement. This year our growth has been hampered by a confluence of events, which we are focused on mitigating. Generating over $5 billion of cash flow and with a robust business model, our business is strong and we remain confident over time we will deliver double-digit earnings growth and growth in return on invested capital." Third Quarter 2019 Outlook Third quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be flat to down slightly (flat to up slightly excluding the impact of voyage disruptions and regulatory change) compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the third quarter are expected to be up 0.5 to 1.5 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by $0.03 per share compared to the prior year. Based on the above factors, the company expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter 2019 to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.54 versus 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $2.36.

Selected Key Forecast Metrics Full Year 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Year over year change: Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Net revenue yields Approx (2.5)% Approx Flat (2.5) to (1.5)% Down slightly

to flat Net cruise costs excl. fuel / ALBD Approx (1.5)% Approx 0.7% (1.0)% to Flat 0.5 to 1.5% Full Year 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $463 $461 Fuel consumption (metric tons in thousands) 3,290 820 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $0.70 $0.69 CAD $0.74 $0.75 EUR $1.13 $1.12 GBP $1.28 $1.26 RMB $0.14 $0.14

Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (in millions) $ 451 $ 561 $ 787 $ 951 Adjusted net income (in millions) (a) $ 457 $ 489 $ 795 $ 864 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.78 $ 1.13 $ 1.33 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (a) $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 1.15 $ 1.21 (a) See the net income to adjusted net income and EPS to adjusted EPS reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein.

Conference Call

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Cruise Passenger ticket $ 3,257 $ 3,193 $ 6,456 $ 6,341 Onboard and other (a) 1,510 1,122 2,955 2,192 Tour and other 71 42 99 55 4,838 4,357 9,511 8,589 Operating Costs and Expenses Cruise Commissions, transportation and other 613 577 1,322 1,240 Onboard and other (a) 485 138 952 278 Payroll and related 566 543 1,123 1,101 Fuel 423 373 804 731 Food 269 265 538 530 Other ship operating 742 749 1,472 1,460 Tour and other 61 36 90 50 3,159 2,681 6,301 5,390 Selling and administrative 621 605 1,250 1,221 Depreciation and amortization 542 512 1,059 1,000 4,323 3,798 8,609 7,611 Operating Income 515 559 902 978 Nonoperating Income (Expense) Interest income 5 3 9 6 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (54) (49) (105) (98) Gains on fuel derivatives, net (b) - 41 - 57 Other income (expense), net (7) 10 (9) 11 (56) 5 (105) (24) Income Before Income Taxes 459 564 797 955 Income Tax Expense, Net (8) (3) (10) (3) Net Income $ 451 $ 561 $ 787 $ 951 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.79 $ 1.14 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.78 $ 1.13 $ 1.33 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 691 714 692 715 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 693 715 694 717 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $343 million and $666 million for the three and six months ended May 31, 2019, respectively. (b) During the three months ended May 31, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $50 million and realized (losses) of $(9) million. During the six months ended May 31, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $82 million and realized (losses) of $(25) million.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except par values) May 31,

2019 November 30,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,202 $ 982 Trade and other receivables, net 405 358 Inventories 501 450 Prepaid expenses and other (a) 727 436 Total current assets 2,835 2,225 Property and Equipment, Net 36,814 35,336 Goodwill 2,907 2,925 Other Intangibles 1,172 1,176 Other Assets 785 738 $ 44,512 $ 42,401 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 480 $ 848 Current portion of long-term debt 1,614 1,578 Accounts payable 792 730 Accrued liabilities and other 1,675 1,654 Customer deposits (a) 5,815 4,395 Total current liabilities 10,377 9,204 Long-Term Debt 9,080 7,897 Other Long-Term Liabilities 948 856 Shareholders' Equity Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 shares authorized; 657 shares at 2019 and 656 shares at 2018 issued 7 7 Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2019 and 2018 issued 358 358 Additional paid-in capital 8,785 8,756 Retained earnings 25,138 25,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,076) (1,949) Treasury stock, 130 shares at 2019 and 129 shares at 2018 of Carnival Corporation and 54 shares at 2019 and 48 shares at 2018 of Carnival plc, at cost (8,104) (7,795) Total shareholders' equity 24,108 24,443 $ 44,512 $ 42,401 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $210 million as of May 31, 2019.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATISTICAL INFORMATION ALBDs (in thousands) (a) (b) 21,645 20,690 42,944 41,151 Occupancy percentage (c) 105.3 % 105.7 % 105.0 % 105.2 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 3,101 2,971 6,038 5,831 Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 835 819 1,664 1,640 Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 38.6 39.6 38.8 39.9 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 507 $ 455 $ 483 $ 446 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.77 CAD $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 0.79 EUR $ 1.12 $ 1.21 $ 1.13 $ 1.21 GBP $ 1.30 $ 1.38 $ 1.29 $ 1.38 RMB $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 CASH FLOW INFORMATION(in millions) Cash from operations $ 2,053 $ 2,023 $ 3,169 $ 3,087 Capital expenditures $ 893 $ 1,627 $ 3,021 $ 2,201 Dividends paid $ 346 $ 323 $ 694 $ 646

Notes to Statistical Information

(a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances, based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period. (b) For the three months ended May 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended May 31, 2018, we had a 4.6% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 0.5% capacity increase in our North America and Australia ("NAA") segment and a 12% capacity increase in our Europe and Asia ("EA") segment. Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 Full period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 The increase in our NAA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2019 Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Full period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 The increase in our EA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 For the six months ended May 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended May 31, 2018, we had a 4.4% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 2.8% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 7.1% capacity increase in our EA segment. Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 The increase in our NAA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2019 Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Partial period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 The increase in our EA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 (c) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Passenger ticket revenues $ 3,257 $ 3,352 $ 3,193 $ 6,456 $ 6,641 $ 6,341 Onboard and other revenues (a) 1,510 1,538 1,122 2,955 3,010 2,192 Gross cruise revenues 4,767 4,890 4,315 9,412 9,651 8,534 Less cruise costs Commissions, transportation and other (613) (634) (577) (1,322) (1,368) (1,240) Onboard and other (a) (485) (493) (138) (952) (969) (278) (1,098) (1,127) (716) (2,274) (2,336) (1,518) Net passenger ticket revenues 2,644 2,718 2,616 5,134 5,273 5,101 Net onboard and other revenues 1,025 1,045 984 2,003 2,041 1,914 Net cruise revenues $ 3,669 $ 3,763 $ 3,599 $ 7,137 $ 7,315 $ 7,015 ALBDs 21,644,723 21,644,723 20,689,903 42,943,919 42,943,919 41,151,485 Gross revenue yields $ 220.24 $ 225.94 $ 208.55 $ 219.16 $ 224.73 $ 207.38 % increase (decrease) 5.6 % 8.3 % 5.7 % 8.4 % Net revenue yields $ 169.52 $ 173.87 $ 173.96 $ 166.20 $ 170.33 $ 170.48 % increase (decrease) (2.6) % (0.1) % (2.5) % (0.1) % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 122.17 $ 125.59 $ 126.43 $ 119.55 $ 122.79 $ 123.96 % increase (decrease) (3.4) % (0.7) % (3.6) % (0.9) % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 47.35 $ 48.28 $ 47.54 $ 46.64 $ 47.54 $ 46.52 % increase (decrease) (0.4) % 1.6 % 0.3 % 2.2 % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $343 million ($348 million in constant dollar) and $666

million ($676 million in constant dollar) for the three and six months ended May 31, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 2,644 $ 2,741 $ 2,616 $ 5,134 $ 5,317 $ 5,101 Net onboard and other revenues 1,025 1,046 984 2,003 2,045 1,914 Net cruise revenues $ 3,669 $ 3,786 $ 3,599 $ 7,137 $ 7,361 $ 7,015 ALBDs 21,644,723 21,644,723 20,689,903 42,943,919 42,943,919 41,151,485 Net revenue yields $ 169.52 $ 174.92 $ 173.96 $ 166.20 $ 171.42 $ 170.48 % increase (decrease) (2.6) % 0.6 % (2.5) % 0.6 % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 122.17 $ 126.61 $ 126.43 $ 119.55 $ 123.81 $ 123.96 % increase (decrease) (3.4) % 0.1 % (3.6) % (0.1) % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 47.35 $ 48.31 $ 47.54 $ 46.64 $ 47.61 $ 46.52 % increase (decrease) (0.4) % 1.6 % 0.3 % 2.3 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Consolidated gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Cruise operating expenses (a) $ 3,098 $ 3,169 $ 2,645 $ 6,211 $ 6,354 $ 5,340 Cruise selling and administrative expenses 614 629 594 1,237 1,267 1,203 Gross cruise costs 3,712 3,798 3,239 7,448 7,621 6,544 Less cruise costs included above Commissions, transportation and other (613) (634) (577) (1,322) (1,368) (1,240) Onboard and other (a) (485) (493) (138) (952) (969) (278) Gains (losses) on ship sales and impairments 16 17 28 14 15 12 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - Other (20) (20) (1) (20) (20) (1) Net cruise costs 2,610 2,668 2,551 5,168 5,280 5,037 Less fuel (423) (423) (373) (804) (804) (731) Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,187 $ 2,245 $ 2,178 $ 4,364 $ 4,476 $ 4,305 ALBDs 21,644,723 21,644,723 20,689,903 42,943,919 42,943,919 41,151,485 Gross cruise costs per ALBD $ 171.51 $ 175.49 $ 156.55 $ 173.44 $ 177.46 $ 159.02 % increase (decrease) 9.6 % 12.1 % 9.1 % 11.6 % Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 101.05 $ 103.73 $ 105.27 $ 101.63 $ 104.23 $ 104.60 % increase (decrease) (4.0) % (1.5) % (2.8) % (0.4) % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $343 million ($348 million in constant dollar) and $666

million ($676 million in constant dollar) for the three and six months ended May 31, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,187 $ 2,250 $ 2,178 $ 4,364 $ 4,483 $ 4,305 ALBDs 21,644,723 21,644,723 20,689,903 42,943,919 42,943,919 41,151,485 Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 101.05 $ 103.94 $ 105.27 $ 101.63 $ 104.39 $ 104.60 % increase (decrease) (4.0) % (1.3) % (2.8) % (0.2) % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income U.S. GAAP net income $ 451 $ 561 $ 787 $ 951 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (50) - (82) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (16) (28) (14) (12) Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 22 6 22 6 Adjusted net income $ 457 $ 489 $ 795 $ 864 Weighted-average shares outstanding 693 715 694 717 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.78 $ 1.13 $ 1.33 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (0.07) - (0.11) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (0.02) (0.04) (0.02) (0.02) Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 1.15 $ 1.21

Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use net cruise revenues per ALBD ("net revenue yields"), net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measures of our cruise segments' and the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided along with U.S. GAAP gross cruise revenues per ALBD ("gross revenue yields"), gross cruise costs per ALBD and U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share.

Net revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD enable us to separate the impact of predictable capacity or ALBD changes from price and other changes that affect our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and expanded insight to measure our revenue and cost performance as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.

Under U.S. GAAP, the realized and unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives not qualifying as fuel hedges are recognized currently in earnings. We believe that unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives are not an indication of our earnings performance since they relate to future periods and may not ultimately be realized in our future earnings. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for the unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these unrealized gains and losses.

We believe that gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, restructuring and other expenses are not part of our core operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, and restructuring and other non-core gains and charges to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these items.

The presentation of our non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is possible that our non-GAAP financial measures may not be exactly comparable to the like-kind information presented by other companies, which is a potential risk associated with using these measures to compare us to other companies.

Net revenue yields are commonly used in the cruise industry to measure a company's cruise segment revenue performance and for revenue management purposes. We use "net cruise revenues" rather than "gross cruise revenues" to calculate net revenue yields. We believe that net cruise revenues is a more meaningful measure in determining revenue yield than gross cruise revenues because it reflects the cruise revenues earned net of our most significant variable costs, which are travel agent commissions, cost of air and other transportation, certain other costs that are directly associated with onboard and other revenues and credit and debit card fees.

Net passenger ticket revenues reflect gross passenger ticket revenues, net of commissions, transportation and other costs.

Net onboard and other revenues reflect gross onboard and other revenues, net of onboard and other cruise costs.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD is the measure we use to monitor our ability to control our cruise segments' costs rather than gross cruise costs per ALBD. We exclude the same variable costs that are included in the calculation of net cruise revenues as well as fuel expense to calculate net cruise costs without fuel to avoid duplicating these variable costs in our non-GAAP financial measures. Substantially all of our net cruise costs excluding fuel are largely fixed, except for the impact of changing prices, once the number of ALBDs has been determined.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Data

We have not provided a reconciliation of forecasted gross cruise revenues to forecasted net cruise revenues or forecasted gross cruise costs to forecasted net cruise costs without fuel or forecasted U.S. GAAP net income to forecasted adjusted net income or forecasted U.S. GAAP earnings per share to forecasted adjusted earnings per share because preparation of meaningful U.S. GAAP forecasts of gross cruise revenues, gross cruise costs, net income and earnings per share would require unreasonable effort. We are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the future movement of foreign exchange rates and fuel prices. We are unable to determine the future impact of gains or losses on ships sales, restructuring expenses and other non-core gains and charges.

Constant Dollar and Constant Currency

Our operations primarily utilize the U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, euro and sterling as functional currencies to measure results and financial condition. Functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar subject us to foreign currency translational risk. Our operations also have revenues and expenses that are in currencies other than their functional currency, which subject us to foreign currency transactional risk.

We report net revenue yields, net passenger revenue yields, net onboard and other revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD on a "constant dollar" and "constant currency" basis assuming the 2019 periods' currency exchange rates have remained constant with the 2018 periods' rates. These metrics facilitate a comparative view for the changes in our business in an environment with fluctuating exchange rates.

Constant dollar reporting removes only the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations.

Constant currency reporting removes the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations (as in constant dollar) plus the transactional impact of changes in exchange rates from revenues and expenses that are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency.

