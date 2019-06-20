EQS-News / 20/06/2019 / 18:16 UTC+8 *For immediate release * 20 June 2019, Hong Kong *Sun Hung Kai & Co.'s stake in UA Finance to increase to 62.74%* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (HKEX: 0086, the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced that its Consumer Finance subsidiary, United Asia Finance Limited ("UA Finance"), has entered into an agreement to repurchase a 7.27% stake from a minority shareholder. Upon the completion of the transaction, the Group's effective stake in UA Finance will increase from 58.18% to 62.74%. Established in 1993, UA Finance is a market-leading consumer finance company in Hong Kong with a significant presence in Mainland China. Through a well-established branch network and online platforms, it offers loan solutions to individual consumers and businesses. For the year 2018, UA Finance recorded net profit after tax of HK$1 billion and its net asset value was HK$8.3 billion at year end. Group Executive Chairman, Mr Lee Seng Huang said, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to increase our stake in UA Finance, which is a market-leading business with excellent prospects." "We expect the transaction will improve the Group's earnings and its return on equity. Since the Group's transformation, which began four years ago, we have built our asset platform and continue to seek opportunities to enhance earnings and improve capital efficiency." Mr Lee explained. Under the purchase agreement, UA Finance will repurchase the 7.27% stake held by Orix Asia Capital Limited for a consideration of JPY10 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$722 million), to be paid out of the distributable profits of UA Finance. The transaction is expected to complete on 27 June 2019. - End - *About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is an investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading businesses in financial services. Building on its rich heritage, experience and network, the Group aims to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders through a diverse, yet complementary, portfolio of businesses and investments across multiple asset classes. It is the major shareholder of leading consumer finance firm United Asia Finance, and a substantial shareholder of Everbright Sun Hung Kai. The Group currently holds about HK$41 billion* in total assets. www.shkco.com [1]. *As at 31 December 2018 *For enquiries, please contact:* Nancy Chen +852 3748 2823 nancy.chen@shkco.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XTEKPXBHAH [2] Document title: Sun Hung Kai & Co.'s stake in UA Finance to increase to 62.74% 20/06/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6463bb5ef090421e23cbd21318a4bc8f&application_id=828005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6387eeed4126d23302eec18ef5396c3&application_id=828005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2019 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)