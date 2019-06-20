Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ENDEAVOUR APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

George Town, June 20, 2019 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour") is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Irvine as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Irvine will take over from Vincent Benoit, who is departing to rejoin the La Mancha Group, Endeavour's main shareholder, effective August 1st, 2019.

Mr. Irvine is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years' experience in the mining industry. He has held a number of CFO roles at Business Units of leading international mining companies including BHP Billiton, Xstrata, and Anglo American. Immediately prior to joining Endeavour, Mr. Irvine was Executive Head of Strategy and Business Development for Base Metals at Anglo American Plc.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO of Endeavour Mining, said: "We are delighted to welcome Louis to Endeavour. His strong financial track record with leading international mining companies will be of significant benefit to Endeavour as we continue to grow.

On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Vincent for his contribution to Endeavour's value creation since 2016. He has played a key role in building and executing our strategy by increasing the quality of our portfolio through divestments and acquisitions, and in reshaping our balance sheet to fund our growth. I wish him success in his new role at La Mancha."

ABOUT LOUIS IRVINE

Louis Irvine's has more than 24 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive expertise in finance, accounting, treasury, strategy and business development. He has held a number of executive finance roles at leading international mining companies including BHP Billiton (CFO Carbon Steel Materials), Xstrata (CFO Xstrata Copper), and Anglo American (CFO Copper Business). He joins Endeavour from Anglo American where he enjoyed a six-year tenure as Executive Head of Strategy and Business Development for Base Metals, and before that as the company's Chief Financial Officer for Copper. He is a qualified chartered accountant who started his career at Deloitte.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma) which are expected to produce 615-695koz in 2019 at an AISC of $760-810/oz.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.





