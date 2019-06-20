Smiths Detection has won a contract with Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) to provide cargo inspection technology for the major Tema Port Expansion project in Ghana designed to accommodate the world's largest container ships, improve cargo handling productivity and increase trade to both Ghana and the rest of Africa.

Four Smiths Detection HCVPZ60 scanning portals were selected to deliver the Ghanaian authorities more efficient border security, while safeguarding state revenue derived from duties and taxes on containerised goods. With trade anticipated to grow in Ghana in the coming years, these portals have been selected in part because of their ability to facilitate fast and effective security processing of a high volume of container traffic.

The HCVPZ60 can penetrate 9-11.8 inches of steel whilst maintaining a throughput of up to 100 trucks per hour. Smiths Detection's advanced screening technology, iCMORE will also be deployed, to expose containers falsely declared as empty.

The port expansions is a USD$ 1.5 billion investment, allowing Ghana to position itself as a as a trade and investment gateway to the West African sub-region. The development is being managed by MPS, a joint venture between the Ghana Port Authority, APM Terminals and Bolloré Ports.

"We worked closely with MPS to ensure we fully understood the exact requirements and priorities", explained Tony Tielen, VP Europe/Africa of Smiths Detection. "We were able to create simulations that demonstrated how our solutions would fulfil the specific objectives of their project. Our collaborative approach was certainly a key factor in winning this competitive tender and we look forward to supporting the Ghanaian customs authorities in the fight against illegal movement of contraband."

Installations will be completed and be ready for the opening of the port's first development phase at the end of June 2019.

