Organica Water Awarded Monumental Project in India

Organica Water and Adani Enterprises contract three new green field facilities, including a 15-year digital operations and maintenance contract.

PRINCETON, New Jersey, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organica Water along with Adani Enterprises, was announced as winners of the Project in Prayagraj City of the Uttar Pradesh State in India, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga's (NMCG) Hybrid Annuity Model PPP project. This project encompasses the construction of three greenfield waste water treatment facilities with capacities of 42 MLD, 16 MLD and 14 MLD, and a 15-year Digital Operations and Maintenance contract.

Communities around the world are becoming increasingly more conscious of the need for sanitary wastewater treatment and India is no exception. Organica Water and the Indian government continue to work together to create a greater awareness to the benefits of decentrialized wastewater treatment in urban locations.

Organica Water has seen an increase in activity over the last 18 months in India, including commissioning of Organica Water's 31 MLD facility near Kolkata, in Bhatpara, followed by the win of would first NMCG tender. Prayagraj (Allahabad) was the fifth NMCG tender to be awarded in the country. This NMCG bid allows Organica Water to use all the advantages of its Food Chain Reactor (FCR) solution, a facility with a small footprint that architecturally blends into the natural environment with no-odor and very low operational expenses. Over the next 15 years, Organica's expert team will leverage its digital tools to operate the facilities, ensuring high-quality effluent water and continuous optimization of the cost to treat the water.

This win validates Organica Water's patience and persistence, as we have remained in the India market for an extended period while we waited for more well-structured tenders like NMCG to launch.India has the potential to be the largest wastewater market in the world, with a population well over a billion people and wastewater coverage of less than 10% of the entire population. Organica Water is committed to help the government increase wastewater coverage and decrease unsanitary conditions with the implementation of its innovative and localized treatment solutions. We are excited to provide continued support to India and their ambitious water goals for years to come!

About Organica Water

Organica Water is a global provider of innovative solutions for the treatment and recycling of wastewater. Organica's portfolio of solutions for wastewater treatment covers the full value chain, from Design to Facility construction (leveraging the Organica Food Chain Reactor solution) and Operations Management (focused on its Digital Services offering).

About Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Limited is the flagship entity of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The US$ 11 bn Group enjoys significant interests across resources (coal mining and integrated coal management), logistics (ports and logistics, shipping and rail), energy (power generation and transmission) and ancillary industries. Through these businesses, the Adani Group is integrated to the core of the world's largest democracy, touching millions of lives.

Adani Enterprises is one of the fastest growing diversified conglomerates with business interests across - Integrated Coal Management and mining, solar cells and module manufacturing, agri-storage infrastructure and services as well as edible oils and food products.

This business mix - business-to-business and business-to-consumer - is directed at enhancing access to basic services (electricity through timely coal availability), creating a less polluted world, delivering quality food grain and providing healthy cooking media. In doing so, the Company contributes to create a better world.

